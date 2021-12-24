×
5 Biggest Pro Bowl 2022 SNUBS ft. Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford and more 

The roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl was officially announced prior to Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. Every year, there are players that are left off the roster despite having excellent seasons. This year is no different. Here are five of the biggest snubs for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Biggest 2022 Pro Bowl snubs

NFC Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the single biggest snub of the 2022 Pro Bowl. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL this season. In the NFC, he ranks second in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating and QBR. He is ranked higher than Kyler Murray in all of those statistics, who made the Pro Bowl. Stafford also hasn't missed a game this year while Murray has missed three.

NFC Running Back: Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliot has been one of the top running backs in the NFC this season. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl. He enters Week 16 ranked second in the NFC in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns among running backs. He has recorded 200 more rushing yards and five more rushing touchdowns than Alvin Kamara.

