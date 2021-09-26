NFL Rumors: Should the Cowboys trade Ezekiel Elliott after the 2021 NFL season?

Ezekiel Elliott is undoubtedly a great running back, and the Dallas Cowboys think so too. They handed him a six-year, $90 million extension back in 2019 after the former Ohio State Buckeye held out to secure a long-term deal.

But over the last two seasons, Elliott's production has been dwindling. Last year, Elliott rushed for only 979 yards and six touchdowns, and so far in 2021, the Cowboys' running back rushed for only 104 yards in two games.

Zeke Elliott's first touchdown of the 2021 season.



Zeke Elliott's first touchdown of the 2021 season.



https://t.co/TkeobB39Vv

After bursting onto the scene in 2016 and rushing for over 1,300 yards in three of his first four years and 40 rushing touchdowns, Elliott has been a shell of himself. Something that would not please Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization.

Last season, Elliott was held under 1,000 yards rushing for just the second time since entering the league and there have been questions asked of the Cowboys back.

Should the Cowboys trade Ezekiel Elliott?

Trading a player of Elliot's caliber might seem like a considerable risk, but the rise of Tony Pollard makes it an easier decision for the Cowboys.

Pollard signed a four-year deal in 2019 and is significantly cheaper than Zeke at only $3 million a year.

Pollard has had limited carries in the last two seasons and has managed 890 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in 31 games.

Tony Pollard is so much more explosive than Zeke



Tony Pollard is so much more explosive than Zeke



https://t.co/sZLDdq3kjO

However, this season Pollard has seen more action and, in truth, looks like a better option than Elliott. He has rushed for 123 yards on only 16 attempts. Pollard is averaging 7.7 yards per carry and looks extremely lively as he played a massive role in the Cowboys' win over the Chargers in Week 2.

Compare that with Elliott, who averages 3.9 yards per rush and has 104 yards on 27 attempts. But it's important to keep in mind that against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys threw the ball far more than they ran it.

While it remains unlikely that Dallas will move away from Elliott, if Tony Pollard continues to impress as he has already this season, then come the end of the year, the Cowboys could consider trading away Elliot.

There is no doubting Elliott's ability and the Cowboys will undoubtedly back him to find his 2016 form. Still, it is now clear that in Pollard, Dallas has a running back competing for carries with the former rushing champion.

Will the Dallas Cowboys offload Zeke Elliott? Right now, it seems unfathomable, but that could change quickly.

