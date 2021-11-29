Rob Gronkowski closing in on all-time NFL record held by HOFer Tony Gonzalez

Rob Gronkowski once again proved his immense value to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He finished with seven receptions for 123 yards in a thrilling 38-31 victory on the road.

Gronkowski did not score, but is still approaching NFL history thanks to his dynamic connection with Tom Brady. Gronk is approaching an NFL record held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. Any NFL tight end has to be thrilled whenever they are mentioned in the same class as Gonzalez.

The record in focus has to do with Gronkowksi having yet another 100-yard day.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Rob Gronkowski recorded his 30th career game with 100 Rec yds. That's the 2nd most 100-yd receiving games by a tight end in NFL history and 1 shy of Tony Gonzalez (31) for the most all-time at the position.

This gives the future Hall of Famer 30 such games with at least 100 receiving yards. Only Gonzalez has more (31) in his own Hall of Fame career.

Those keeping track of such NFL records know that Gronkowski entered the 2021 season on pace to break Gonzalez's mark early on. But he dealt with some serious injuries, including fractured ribs. Sunday marked his first game with at least 100 yards this season.

Gronkowski also only had one such game in 2020, meaning he has been approaching this piece of history for quite some time. Returning from his retirement put him back on track to start chasing all-time tight end records.

What's special about this particular record is that Gronkowski has been chasing this history with Brady as his quarterback. Like Brady, who is having a second act in Tampa Bay, Gronkowski looks like his usual self thanks to the connection with his future Hall of Famer signal-caller.

However, one thing Gronkowski may not be able to do is surpass Gonzalez's career yardage total. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons great retired with just over 15,000 yards. Gronkowski is closing in on 9,000 career yards and has already retired once.

The current Buccaneers tight end is still likely to be a future Hall of Famer for his dominant play alongside one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl champion and a four-time first-team All-Pro. The honors have come in just over a decade of playing time. Few NFL players in any position can boast of such accolades in such little time.

Next up for Gronk is the challenge to take down Gonzalez's record as the Bucs tight end seeks yet another title before his second and final retirement.

