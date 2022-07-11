Watch: Browns superstar Myles Garrett shows off his hooping skills with a monstrous dunk in Cavaliers jersey

Myles Garrett is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. In just five years, he's already racked up three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. The former Texas A&M standout has had quite the career with the Cleveland Browns thus far.

However, if he ever decides he doesn't want to play football, there's a good chance he could translate over into the NBA and play for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Browns defender suited up for them in last night's Summer League game and threw down a monster jam.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Here he is throwing down a dunk, via Browns DE Myles Garrett showed up in Vegas for #Cavs Summer League and is on the court warming up in full uniform.Here he is throwing down a dunk, via @NBA Browns DE Myles Garrett showed up in Vegas for #Cavs Summer League and is on the court warming up in full uniform.Here he is throwing down a dunk, via @NBA: https://t.co/hCrSjUVEKC

He only warmed up with the Cleveland Cavaliers as he's not an official member of their Summer League roster. However, he wowed the crowd with his impressive dunks in pregame and had some probably wishing he would suit up and get some minutes.

This is not the first time the NFL star has taken the NBA world by storm, though. This year's NBA All-Star Break featured a Celebrity Game with tons of familiar faces. Stars like Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Kane Brown, Jack Harlow, Tiffany Haddish and Myles Garrett featured in the game.

Garrett impressed the world then, too, with his high-flying abilities. He threw down numerous impressive dunks during the game.

The defensive end clearly has the athletic ability to get on the basketball court and hang with the NBA players.

Myles Garrett's DPOY chances in 2022

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

The star defender is yet to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in his short but illustrious career. Despite being one of the top defenders each year he has been in the league, he hasn't taken home the highest individual honor yet.

However, according to Vegas Insider, this is his best chance yet. He's currently listed as the favorite alongside Aaron Donald:

Aaron Donald +650

Myles Garrett +650

T.J. Watt +700

Micah Parsons +900

Nick Bosa +1200

Both Garrett and Donald are +650 to take home the award. The challenge for the Cleveland star is that Donald is perhaps the greatest defensive player of all time. His case for the best defensive lineman of all time is even stronger.

NFL Pro Bowl

Competing against that year in and year out is a tough task. It's one good reason why the former Texas A&M defensive lineman hasn't taken home the award just yet. Another reason is T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won the award in 2021. He recorded 22.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss and 39 quarterback hits during the campaign.

Garrett finished with 16 sacks last year and will probably need to increase that total to take home the award, but Vegas likes him right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far