WATCH: Myles Garrett pulls off monstrous dunk at NBA All-Star celebrity game

Myles Garrett may have seen his NFL season end in disappointment by failing to secure a playoff berth. But that doesn't mean the ascending superstar won't be able to enjoy himself over the next six months of the NFL's offseason.

Garrett looked set to get loose on Friday during the NBA's annual All-Star celebrity game. In a game that's not usually known for delivering mesmerizing basketball highlights, Garrett differed from the norm by showcasing incredible feats of athleticism.

Although his team ultimately didn't win the game, Garrett provided many spectacular highlights that show why he's one of the most gifted players in the NFL.

WATCH: Myles Garrett highlights at NBA All-Star celebrity game

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Myles Garrett windmill dunk 🤯 Myles Garrett windmill dunk 🤯🔥 https://t.co/zYHUOozPal

Myles Garrett's most impressive highlight came after the fourth-quarter buzzer sounded. He just lost to his Cleveland Browns teammate Kareem Hunt's team. Garrett knew the points wouldn't count, but he threw down a ferocious windmill dunk that was eye-popping to watch.

The game was played in Cleveland, making Garrett one of the crowd favorites. The Cleveland crowd was treated to their city's most prominent star delivering highlight after highlight.

Myles Garrett threw down another monstrous dunk in the game. On a perfect pass from rapper Jack Harlow, Garrett had an uncontested dunk in transition that he converted with one hand.

Throwing down dunks like that makes you wonder what Garrett could do in the NBA's slam dunk contest, which takes place on Saturday in Cleveland.

Despite his contributions to the team's offense, Myles Garrett proved he wasn't a one-trick pony by contributing to the team's defense.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Myles Garrett pretending the ball is Mason Rudolph Myles Garrett pretending the ball is Mason Rudolph https://t.co/JPVsXzJ4Be

The 26-year-old showed off his insane bounce and leaping ability on a blocked shot that went viral. With his 272-pound frame patrolling the painted area, getting shots up close to the basket was a daunting task.

Despite losing by 14 points to Bill Walton's team, Garrett had a fun time and stuffed the box score. He had 13 points and eight rebounds to go with his three dunks.

Garrett's dominant performance on Friday whetted the appetite for Browns fans hoping to see his excellence continue in 2022. With 16 sacks last season, Garrett was a Defensive Player of the Year contender.

Garrett will be watching alongside the rest of the NFL to see what the Browns do at the quarterback position. With Garrett leading the charge on defense, the Browns roster is just a couple of pieces away from being the contenders everyone thought they'd be in 2021.

