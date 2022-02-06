NFL Rumors: Browns insider believes Browns won't extend Baker Mayfield's contract

The Browns have a tough decision to make following the 2022-2023 season when starting quarterback Baker Mayfield's contract ends. Browns insider, Tony Grossi, doesn't think it's likely the team will decide to re-sign or extend Mayfield.

On Saturday morning, Grossi posted a tweet asking Browns fans to send him questions, and he'd answer them in four words. His response to the question above makes it clear he thinks the Browns will move on from Mayfield after this season.

According to Spotrac.com, Mayfield, who will be entering his fifth season, carries an $18.8 million cap hit. If Mayfield can elevate his game and perform better than last year, he may demand more money than the Browns are willing to offer him.

But, if Mayfield underperforms, the Browns will most likely decide to move on from him and explore other options at quarterback going forward.

If Mayfield were to become a free-agent in 2023, he would headline a weak list. Matt Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Nick Foles highlight the quarterback free agent class of 2023. Mayfield could certainly be one of the more popular names to target.

Conner @Run_DHC @arlowe84



Kirk Cosuins

Jimmy Garoppolo

Matt Stafford

Baker Mayfield

Nick Foles

Sam Darnold

Case Keenum

Mason Rudolph



…Great choices @VikesCentral 2023 Free Agent QB’s:Kirk CosuinsJimmy GaroppoloMatt StaffordBaker MayfieldNick FolesSam DarnoldCase KeenumMason Rudolph…Great choices @arlowe84 @VikesCentral 2023 Free Agent QB’s:Kirk CosuinsJimmy GaroppoloMatt StaffordBaker MayfieldNick FolesSam DarnoldCase KeenumMason Rudolph…Great choices😭

After the season ended, the Browns hosted a press-conference in which GM Andrew Barry reiterated that they trust Mayfield and that he's their starter going forward.

Camryn Justice @camijustice #Browns Andrew Berry: "We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back." #Browns Andrew Berry: "We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back."

Mayfield had one of the worst seasons of his career last year with a 6-8 record as the Browns starter while finishing the season with a passer rating of 83.1, the second-lowest of his career. Mayfield also lost more games, threw for fewer yards and recorded fewer touchdown passes than the season prior.

Part of Mayfield's lack of success can be explained by reports that he was playing through a torn labrum for a good part of the season, which he has now had surgery on.

Possible destinations for Mayfield in 2023

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Also Read Article Continues below

Baker Mayfield could always return to Cleveland in 2023. If he and the Browns decide to part ways, though, he could join a team like the Vikings or the Falcons who may also be looking for a new face at the quarterback position.

Edited by Adam Dickson