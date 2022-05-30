Aaron Donald signs with Kanye West and Antonio Brown's Donda Sports, teases cleat collab

Super-Bowl winning defensive lineman Aaron Donald recently signed with Kanye West and Antonio Brown's sports business known as, Donda Sports.

Donda Sports was founded by hip-hop artist and business mogul Kanye West. It will “encompass athlete representation” and be “a full-service sports brand including apparel, sneakers, and much more.” West hired Brown as the VP of Donda Sports.

Aaron Donald joined the "I am Athlete." podcast with Brandon Marshall, Adam "Pacman" Jones and LeSean McCoy and talked about signing with Kanye West and Antonio Brown's Donda Sports.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Kanye West signed NFL superstar and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to Donda Sports, and the All-Pro says there could be a cleat collab in the future. tmz.com/2022/05/29/aar… Kanye West signed NFL superstar and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald to Donda Sports, and the All-Pro says there could be a cleat collab in the future. tmz.com/2022/05/29/aar…

Donald said:

"It was an opportunity that came to us, me and [my wife], and it made sense. Hearing the whole spectrum of what they were going to be bringing, the whole family atmosphere that they got in Donda Sports. Not just me, but my wife being a part of that. For me, it was a no-brainer," Donald told the guys... "I think it's a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do. So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

Marshall asked Donald about a possible sneaker collab to which he responded:

"Ain't nothing in full circle, but we've been talking. We got a lot of different things that are planned."

Donda Sports inked one of the best defensive players ever in Aaron Donald

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is one of, if not the best, defensive players of all time. In his eight-year career, he's made eight Pro Bowls, has won Defensive Player of the Year three times, won Defensive Rookie of the Year, has made seven First-Team All-Pros, and is a Super Bowl Champion.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Aaron Donald's career so far:

• Only player in Super Bowl era with seven straight first-team All-Pro selections

• 3X Defensive Player of the Year

• 8x Pro Bowler

• Defensive Rookie of the Year

• Super Bowl Champion



One of the best to ever do it. Aaron Donald's career so far: • Only player in Super Bowl era with seven straight first-team All-Pro selections • 3X Defensive Player of the Year • 8x Pro Bowler • Defensive Rookie of the Year • Super Bowl Champion One of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/iq1rx61nRH

In 127 career games played, he's totaled 441 total tackles, 98 sacks, 150 tackles for loss,16 pass deflections, 23 forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Aaron Donald’s career stats…



• 127 games

• 441 tackles, 150 TFL

• 226 QB hits, 98 sacks

• 23 FF, 6 FR

• 16 PD, 1 safety

• 8x pro bowler, 7x 1st team all-pro

• 3x DPOY

• Super Bowl champion Aaron Donald’s career stats…• 127 games• 441 tackles, 150 TFL• 226 QB hits, 98 sacks• 23 FF, 6 FR• 16 PD, 1 safety• 8x pro bowler, 7x 1st team all-pro• 3x DPOY• Super Bowl champion https://t.co/ywUrVQaX9h

He became a Super Bowl champion this past season and contemplated retirement following thee season. Donald will enter his ninth-season this year and will be a part of a Rams team that has added Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson. Donald and the Rams will be looking to repeat this season as champions.

