"He never came to my house"- Antonio Brown reveals his relationship with Tom Brady

Antonio Brown never shys away from speaking his mind whenever he wants. He didn't shy away from talking about his relationship with Tom Brady on Off The Record with DJ Akademiks.

Brown mentioned that Tom Brady never came over to his house.

"I don't go to guys' houses... some of these guys never been in my house. Some of these guys you know, Tom Brady, never, you know, I've been in his house...I was one time, but he never came to my house and my kids that yo, that's Tom Brady."

Brown added that it was all about business between the two, and compared Brady to just a work friend.

"It ain't about love, it's just business. We got a job like, you probably go to your station, and go to your show, you work with a lot of people, that don't mean they are your friends. "

Antonio Brown stayed at Tom Brady's house in New England and in Tampa Bay

Antonio Brown with Tom Brady

While Brady may never have gone over to Brown's house, it certainly wasn't the case other way around. Brown has stayed at Brady's house twice before, including in New England when the Patriots signed him and had him for a short stint.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tom Brady confirms Antonio Brown is staying with Brady, who says he's "just trying to be a good teammate" wp.me/pbBqYq-bHTT Tom Brady confirms Antonio Brown is staying with Brady, who says he's "just trying to be a good teammate" wp.me/pbBqYq-bHTT

Brady confirmed that Brown stayed with him in New England.

“Antonio is a good friend of mine and, again, we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years. So, he’s just getting settled and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around. And we’re getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we’re doing, big transition for him moving across the state really not knowing anyone. So, you know, again, just trying to be a great teammate and help someone out who’s a friend of mine.”

When the Buccaneers took a chance on Brown by signing him in 2020, Brown stayed with Brady again, at his home.

Brady lobbied for the Bucs to sign Antonio Brown to help them with their Super Bowl run. The receiver stayed at Brady's home again while settling down in Tampa.

The two have had a unique friendship. But when it comes to business, the two seem to always click and have chemistry there.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat