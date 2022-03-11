"Tom Brady executed my career" - Antonio Brown shuts down feud rumors with honest admission

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the headlines. On The Pivot Podcast with former teammate Ryan Clark, Brown addressed his relationship with another former teammate, Tom Brady.

The former wider receiver credited Brady for helping him out and getting him off his feet during hard times. He even said Brady did what a lot wouldn't have done for him:

"Tom Brady is one of my closest friends ever man and my dog. Tom is the guy that came to get me. He the guy provided me over this Jeff's overhaul, he made a plan for me getting back into lead made a plan for me to get back to being a champion, got my life on track to be in a position I'm in. He can't help how other people treat me, and I'm his friend and crying in the media like bro 'help me out.'" said Brown

The former wide receiver added that the Bucs added him, even though nobody else wanted him.

"They didn't want me at first. He made them want me again when they got me they wanted me and won and then they still treat me like this. You know it was outside of his control at this point but don't get it twisted, man. Forever indebted and love Tom Brady. Because what he did for me, a lot of guys would never do, you know. I'm saying he stood on a table for me."

He, then, added that Brady helped him become a champion when everyone else cut him out.

"He told everybody what, with the reality of AB, man, this guy's for real. This guy's about business. This guy's the guy show up and be the highest professional you ever see any soon the table where everyone turned their back, and in the darkest time, you remember your friends and situation like that. So don't ever get it twisted, me and Tom Brady ain't got nothing as negative. It's all love with Tom Brady, like, you know, I know I look flashy [in] the media but don't play with me about Tom Brady like, so Tom Brady executed my career when everyone was trying to cut me out and helped me become a champion," Brown added.

Buccaneers signed Antonio Brown in 2020, thanks to Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown was right when he said that Brady helped him out when nobody else would. The Buccaneers signed Brown to a one-year $1.4 million base salary contract on October 27, 2020.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Antonio Brown arrives in Tampa tonight, which is Day 1 of his COVID protocol. If all goes well — and AB and the #Bucs expect it to — he’ll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after suspension. The biggest name free agent is on the verge of landing. Antonio Brown arrives in Tampa tonight, which is Day 1 of his COVID protocol. If all goes well — and AB and the #Bucs expect it to — he’ll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after suspension. The biggest name free agent is on the verge of landing.

The wide receiver had a productive season with Tampa. He recorded over 500 receiving yards and six touchdowns, including scoring one in the Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs. The wide receiver wouldn't have won a Super Bowl if it weren't for Brady, as he vouched for the Buccaneers to sign him.

