3 reasons why NFL franchises should take a gamble on Antonio Brown

Regardless of how you feel about Antonio Brown, one thing you can agree on is that he is one heck of a player, which is why so many teams are willing to take a chance with the former All-Pro receiver.

Despite his penchant for leaving his lat few teams in disarray, let's focus on the positive here. Here are three reasons why NFL teams should take a chance on Antonio Brown and bring him (and accompanying baggage) to their team.

3 reasons why NFL teams should take a chance on Antonio Brown

#1 - Antonio Brown is very productive

For all his troubles, Brown has been very productive on the field. He has over 12,000 yards receiving in his career with 88 total touchdowns.

He also has seven years of over 1,000 yards or more receiving in a season. His most productive year came in 2015 when he had over 1,800 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns while with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There has never been a question about Brown's productivity when he is in a stable work environment. His numbers are Hall of Fame worthy.

#2 - Antonio Brown seems to be a good teammate

One thing that doesn't seem to be much an issue for Brown is that he seems to get along well with his teammates.

There aren't many current or former teammates who have (publicly) reported having locker room issues with him. Despite having issues with coaching and management, AB hasn't spoken ill of his former Buccaneers teammates.

Tom Brady, who played with Brown in New England, encouraged the Tampa Bay Buccaneers management to take a chance on the troubled player, and for a while, it seemed like things would work out.

Brady even allowed Brown to sleep at his home. The former Pro Bowl receiver had more issues with team management more than he did with former players on his former teams.

#3 - Brown is a veteran wide receiver

Besides being productive and a good teammate, the player known as AB is also an experienced wide receiver. He's been in the league for 11 years and could help train and develop other young wide receivers.

A team like the Atlanta Falcons, who lost veteran wideout Julio Jones, could use another veteran to help mentor Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans referred to Brown as "Big Bro," which is indicative of the level of respect AB held with fellow teammates.

But if Brown is serious about getting back in the NFL, he has to first get his act together and that doesn't appear to be the case at the moment.

