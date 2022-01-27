"They offered me $200,000 to go to the crazy house" - Antonio Brown claims Buccaneers offered him money to fit their mental illness narrative

Antonio Brown continues to make claims against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their coaching staff.

He appeared on Bryant Gumbel's HBO show Real Sports to discuss his ongoing feud with the organization. On Tuesday night, Antonio Brown told Gumbel that the Bucs tried to pay him $200,000 if he would enter a mental health facility.

"Yeah, these guys at the Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,00 to go to the crazy house, so these guys can look like they knew what they were talking about," he said. "These guys are unprofessional and treated me wrong."

Antonio Brown encouraged his lawyer to tell the rest of the story, which also included accusing the Bucs general manager of trying to put a spin on the story, so they wouldn't get in trouble for allowing Brown to play while he was injured.

When Gumbel asked Brown if he was mentally stable, Brown answered:

"I have mental wealth, and I know a lot of people may not understand me," he said.

Is Antonio Brown telling the truth this time?

Brown does not feel that he is mentally unstable; instead, he says he is only fighting for his rights and is misunderstood by those outside of the situation.

Despite his troubles over the years, it appears, at least, from the outside looking in, that Antonio Brown may actually be telling the truth this time about his current situation.

Brown is so confident that he and his lawyer, Sean Burstyn, say they are seriously considering suing Tampa Bay.

The pair said they would request money for surgery on Brown’s injured ankle, as well as the money from the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement that they feel Brown is owed.

If the NFL finds that Brown is telling the truth, the club could be in some serious trouble.

They could be facing a tremendous fine, a loss of draft picks and several suspensions.

This could, also, cost head coach Bruce Arians his job, but that's only if these allegations are true.

Brown got in trouble just a few months ago for lying about his vaccination status and was suspended for 3 games, so it's understandable if some people in the league aren't buying Brown's story.

It seems as if Brown wants to get revenge against everyone associated with the team. He seems to truly be targeting Arians, who he seems to hate the most at the moment for humiliating him and getting him off the field during the New York Jets game.

Only time and an NFL investigation will tell who is telling the truth in this matter.

