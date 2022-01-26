"I have mental wealth" - Antonio Brown blasts those who believe he has a mental condition

It's been nearly three weeks since Antonio Brown abruptly exited from the Buccaneers-Jets contest, but the wide receiver is still dealing with the fallout. Some fans are worried that Brown has a mental health issue that is not being unaddressed.

However, the wide receiver believes he's perfectly healthy.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter The great Bryant Gumbel interviews former NFL WR Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn for tonight’s Real Sports on HBO. The great Bryant Gumbel interviews former NFL WR Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn for tonight’s Real Sports on HBO. https://t.co/rTzZ70x2Qd

In a clip published on Real Sports' Twitter account via Adam Schefter, the wide receiver says the public simply doesn't understand him. He added that he isn't attempting to make them understand him.

“I have mental wealth, man. I know a lot of people may not understand me, know how I look at things or don't know how I react [to] emotional things, but it's not for them to understand me. I've got a beautiful family, kids and people all across the world that look up to me, and it's no reason I'm in this position at this point."

Based on what was said, the wide receiver has equated mental health with having a family, kids and others looking up to him. However, that does not cure mental illness.

Many are worried about CTE with the wide receiver. CTE cannot be cured by simply having a lot of people who know him and look up to him.

Will Antonio Brown have a team in 2022?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The reason he is in his current position at this point is because he couldn't reach a middle ground with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Regardless of his reasoning or level of "mental wealth," his abrupt exit from the game will likely be the first thing general managers and fans will remember about Brown when his name crosses their paths.

Of course, considering the wide receiver would have had a shot at 1,000 yards in 2021 had he not missed time, teams will be willing to overlook the antics. That said, a number of otherwise interested teams have undoubtedly been turned off after his meltdown.

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of the show Undisputed, had this to say about Brown's subsequent interest in the Ravens:

"If I'm the Ravens, I'm staying as far away from Antonio Brown as I can. If he couldn't be happy with Tom Brady and the Bucs locker room, what makes you think he's going to be happy in Baltimore."

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe If I’m the Ravens, I’m staying as far away from Antonio Brown as I can. If he couldn’t be happy with Tom Brady and the Bucs locker room, what makes you think he’s going to be happy in Baltimore? If I’m the Ravens, I’m staying as far away from Antonio Brown as I can. If he couldn’t be happy with Tom Brady and the Bucs locker room, what makes you think he’s going to be happy in Baltimore? https://t.co/KbJ59nOsN6

In their eyes, the best ability is availability and his inability to be available much in 2021 could outweigh everything else. In 2021, Brown played in seven games.

He earned 545 yards and four touchdowns. Looking back at what he's done since 2019, one could say that he is trending up in terms of production.

In 2019, he had 56 yards and a touchdown. In 2020, he had 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2021, he hit for nearly 600 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. Will general managers be willing to overlook the antics and take a risk on the wide receiver in 2022?

Edited by LeRon Haire