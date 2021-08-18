“I don’t know what normal feels like.”: NFL legend Brett Favre explains why kids under 14 shouldn’t play tackle football

Brett Favre has made headlines for some silly comments in the past, but the Packers legend finally made sense on Tuesday.

Favre appeared on the "Today" show and revealed a public service announcement in partnership with the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The Hall of Fame quarterback expressed his feelings on why parents shouldn't allow their children to play tackle football before the age of 14.

If there's one player that knows about shots to the head, it's Brett Favre. Let's look at why Brett Favre feels children shouldn't participate in tackle football until they are 14 or older.

What did Brett Favre have to say about children playing tackle football?

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre

Brett Farve expressed that the longer a child plays tackle football, the more likely they'll develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Favre went on to explain his experience with shots to the head during his NFL career.

People always ask me if MJ is going to play youth tackle football...HELL NAH! 🤯

Any questions?



Flag Football First! #FFF



(I feel bad for the good coaches & programs that exist, like the one I played for Inglewood Junior All-American, but I must protect my boy from this BS!) pic.twitter.com/vVEpGMUaSn — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) May 12, 2021

"I don't know what normal feels like. Do I have CTE? I don't know. Concussions are a very, very serious thing, and we're just scraping the surface how severe they are."

It has been studied that young athletes who participate in tackle football have a higher risk of developing CTE. Chris Nowinski, the co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, went on record saying:

"A football player's odds of developing CTE may be most determined by their parents, specifically what age the child is allowed to start playing tackle football. It's time to accept that CTE is not just a risk for professional and college football players, but also high school players, and the best way to prevent CTE among football players is to delay the introduction of tackle football."

Favre and Nowinski make valid points. It's hard to explain to a young athlete how to tackle correctly. Once that athlete steps on the field, their instincts take over.

Brett Favre supports legislation to end youth tackle football pic.twitter.com/Qwj7Nud05l — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) June 21, 2018

Football is the most popular sport in America, and it's starting to move to other countries around the world. Athletes start at a young age and are suffering from headshots. It's unlikely that parents or kids will stop playing tackle football or delay entering the sport.

All the experts can do is give their opinion, hoping they listen and consider the information presented.

