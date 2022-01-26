"He deserves a proper send off" - Buccaneers legend has the perfect retirement plan for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has a life-changing decision to make in the coming months. He must decide if he wants to retire or if he wants to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a 45-year-old quarterback.

Retiring now would rob him of a proper farewell tour after such an illustrious career. Yet such a "tour" is rare in professional sports. At 44-years-old, he may be ready to just be done and spend time with his family.

Buccaneers legend Gerald McCoy chimed in on the discussion and shared his thoughts on what Brady should do.

Gerald McCoy @Geraldini93 Man idk what TB12 gonna do but I pray he plays 1 last season, announce it so we can all give him the send off he deserve. He is unmatched and I think every stadium he touches next season should let him know that. He deserves the proper send off. Man idk what TB12 gonna do but I pray he plays 1 last season, announce it so we can all give him the send off he deserve. He is unmatched and I think every stadium he touches next season should let him know that. He deserves the proper send off. 🐐

McCoy is describing the ideal situation for the NFL legend. Whether Brady wants to come back for another go remains to be seen.

The idea of a Tom Brady farewell tour

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback has reached unseen heights in the NFL over the past two decades. He has seven Super Bowl titles to his name and may be itching to get an eighth. But where does it end? Would winning an eighth make him want a ninth?

McCoy's idea would see Brady say he is coming back for one final season. That would allow every single road game to feature a proper farewell from both the organization and the fans. It would be a great way to say goodbye to arguably the greatest player in NFL history. This would be much more official and special than him retiring after a playoff loss in the Divisional Round.

Yet again, he has been around so long that he may not even desire a proper farewell. He had a chance to go out on top following the 2020 season and decided to run it back. He may just be tired and ready for something new at this point.

No way this was Tom Brady's final game No tip of the cap, no wave 'bye' to the fans, no one-last-look-back at the field...No way this was Tom Brady's final game #GoBucs No tip of the cap, no wave 'bye' to the fans, no one-last-look-back at the field...No way this was Tom Brady's final game #GoBucs https://t.co/Z8pfGn4OD8

To put it in perspective, McCoy is 33 years old and may be at the end of his own career after missing the 2021 season due to injuries. He has bounced around the league in recent years and has not made the Pro Bowl since 2017.

Brady is 11 years older and is still playing at the peak of his abilities. The situation is so unique because the quarterback has to walk away when he is still playing at an All-Pro level.

McCoy's idea is one that all NFL fans should be able to get behind. But the decision may come down to the GOAT's family and what they think about one last dance.

