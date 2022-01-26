"Bruce Arians, Buccaneers will be held to account" - Antonio Brown looks to sue his former franchise

Antonio Brown's fallout involving his exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is far from over. The 33-year-old wide receiver has accused the Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians of being ignorant towards an injury he suffered to his ankle.

Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, appeared on HBO Max's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" show on Tuesday. Burstyn said all options are on the table, including a lawsuit against the Bucs and Arians.

Burstyn even included general manager Jason Licht in his statement. The Bucs belief that Brown had unresolved mental health issues are one of the most significant factors in their lawsuit.

"All of our options are on the table." Burstyn Said. "We're going to hold to account the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, the general manager to the extent anyone who's responsible for this spin that Antonio isn't reliable to do a good job playing football because he doesn't have the mental fortitude to do it. They'll be held to account."

Their statement revealed a lot of information, including that Licht offered him $200K to remove himself from the team to pursue mental health treatment. Brown didn't believe he needed help and was offended by the Bucs' offer.

"Antonio was defamed by this spin that he had a mental health episode that makes him someone who's not reliable to do a good job on the field," Burstyn said. "So we're pursuing internally all of our rights under the CBA and considering them and maybe stepping outside of the CBA.

Brown also denied having frustrations with Tom Brady and Arians for not getting him enough targets during Week 16 before he walked out. Brown stood by Brady for being the one who recruited him to Tampa Bay and a chance to play with the team.

Antonio Brown's future is beginning to take shape

Since Antonio Brown left the Buccaneers, his future in the NFL has been unclear. Mental health has been propelled to the forefront of conversations around Brown and won't be disappearing anytime soon as a result of his lawsuit.

Before his interview, Antonio Brown posted a picture of himself in a Baltimore Ravens jersey. On Monday, Brown told the I AM ATHLETE podcast he'd love to play in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback.

Antonio Brown may have to wait to receive another job. Teams don't covet unnecessary drama in their locker rooms, and Brown's lawsuit is full of it.

Of course, Brown is one of the most physically gifted wide receivers in NFL history.

His talent could outweigh the negatives that come with bringing him in. For now, his claims against the Buccaneers will be the storyline to track the most when it comes to Brown.

