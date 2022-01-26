Antonio Brown to the Ravens? Former Bucs WR teases teaming up with Lamar Jackson in latest social media post

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown appeared on Brandon Marshall's podcast, I Am Athlete, as a guest and was asked what was next for him. Brown stated that he would like to join Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens quarterback responded by quoting the 33-year-old receiver's Twitter post with a devil's face, seemingly approving Brown coming to Baltimore.

Now, the former Buccaneers receiver has shared an Instagram post that shows him flexing with a Ravens jersey on with the No. 84 on it. This is the clearest indication yet that the former Steelers great wants to link up with Jackson. Check out the picture below.

Could Antonio Brown work in Baltimore?

The idea of the 33-year-old working in Baltimore is not as farfetched as it might seem. The Ravens lack a true number one receiver who can also complement their offense to no end.

With tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Marquise Brown, the free agent receiver could make the Ravens a more potent offense, especially when factoring in Lamar Jackson's talent in both throwing and running the football.

However, former Ravens and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports' Undisputed stated that the now free agent wideout does not fit the Ravens culture and said that the team should stay as far away from the troubled receiver as they can.

"Hopefully the Ravens are smart enough, they’ve coached against him, they have seen him behave in a manner on their very field in which he wasn’t getting a whole lot of throws and he was throwing water coolers on the field," Sharpe said.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe If I’m the Ravens, I’m staying as far away from Antonio Brown as I can. If he couldn’t be happy with Tom Brady and the Bucs locker room, what makes you think he’s going to be happy in Baltimore? If I’m the Ravens, I’m staying as far away from Antonio Brown as I can. If he couldn’t be happy with Tom Brady and the Bucs locker room, what makes you think he’s going to be happy in Baltimore? https://t.co/KbJ59nOsN6

"Hopefully they saw that. He’s nothing like the Ravens culture, I would like to think I’m a part of that culture that was really established in 2000. If I'm the Ravens, I am staying as far away from Antonio Brown," Sharpe added.

Sharpe does bring up some interesting thoughts, given he was part of the Ravens team that won a Super Bowl. Given that the troubled receiver has been so open in his desire to join Baltimore, the front office and John Harbaugh will no doubt have a conversation around potentially picking up the 33-year-old.

Whether that happens remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the 33-year-old wants to join the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

