Lamar Jackson responds to Antonio Brown's wish to join Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded to Antonio Brown's recent comments while on Brandon Marshall's I Am Athlete.

Brown was asked what was next for him regarding his playing future, and the 33-year-old stated that he wanted to play with Baltimore's No. 8.

“Jackson, let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers. Listen, shoutout to Lamar Jackson, that’s it, Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback,” Brown said.

It didn't take the Ravens quarterback long to respond. He took to his Twitter account and posted a devil's face emoji while quoting a tweet of Brown speaking on the show.

At face value, this seems to be an endorsement from the Ravens star, pointing to the possibility that linking up with the 33-year-old superstar receiver would be something he would like to do. Whether the Baltimore organization feels the same way remains to be seen, but if Lamar signals his intent to want Brown to join, then in all likelihood, the former Buccaneer will be suiting up for the Ravens next season.

Antonio Brown to join Lamar Jackson in Baltimore?

Much will depend on whether the Ravens organization feels they can get the most out of Brown. Clearly, the 33-year-old still has the incredible speed and talent needed to play at an elite level in the NFL.

His off-field issues will cause some hesitation from the Ravens, but the franchise might just think the star wideout is the missing piece of their Super Bowl puzzle.

The offense has struggled at times this season, scoring 30 or more points only five times and registering less than 20 points eight times. The Ravens finished in last place in the AFC North with the Bengals winning the division. This had a lot to do with Jackson's injury and illness throughout the year.

Adding a receiver of Brown's stature could certainly help the team put up points more consistently. They already have star receiver Marquise Brown, who had his best year since entering the league, finishing with 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Mark Andrews has 77 yards and a touchdown.. IN THE FIRST QUARTER🤯

Mark Andrews has 77 yards and a touchdown.. IN THE FIRST QUARTER🤯 https://t.co/c5v6hmlr5N

Add in tight end Mark Andrews, who had the best NFL season of his career, finishing with 1,361 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to go with the much vaunted running game, and suddenly, the Ravens are a different proposition altogether.

Whether the addition of the 33-year-old Brown comes to fruition is not yet known, but given that the Ravens own quarterback has seemingly endorsed the move, we may not have seen the last of the star receiver after all.

