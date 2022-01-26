Should the Ravens gamble on signing Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown is continuing his media tour now that he has all the time in the world to talk. He stormed off the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 and is officially on the open market.

That means everyone wants to know where he would like to sign next. The wide receiver recently came out and said he wants to play with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar said in 2020, after working out with AB, that he’d be happy if the Ravens signed him.



(via Antonio Brown says Lamar Jackson is “next in line” of the QBs he wants to play with.Lamar said in 2020, after working out with AB, that he’d be happy if the Ravens signed him.(via @IAMATHLETEpod Antonio Brown says Lamar Jackson is “next in line” of the QBs he wants to play with. Lamar said in 2020, after working out with AB, that he’d be happy if the Ravens signed him. (via @IAMATHLETEpod) https://t.co/qWBVvoGuIS

Making his desire known could mean the Ravens have the upper hand in trying to sign the dynamic receiver this offseason. But should they even take the gamble?

The pros of signing Antonio Brown this offseason

The Ravens could use some serious help at the wide receiver position. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving in 2021 with 1,361 yards. Receiver Marquise Brown was second with 1,008 yards.

The next actual wide receiver on the list is Rashod Bateman with 515 yards. That type of drop-off in production illustrates why Jackson and the Ravens offense had issues in 2021. That, along with all their top running backs getting injured, did them in from the start.

It's true that the Baltimore offense is centered around the run. But Jackson and Tyler Huntley still combined for nearly 4,000 passing yards in 2021. So the ball is being thrown often, and it would be nice for Jackson if Andrews and Marquise Brown weren't relied upon so heavily.

Brown could show up as the number two option right behind his younger namesake. That would instantly boost Jackson's success in the passing game. Yet there is one looming problem.

The cons of signing Antonio Brown this offseason

This is still the same individual who left the Buccaneers in the middle of a game. Now that it has been several weeks since the incident took place, he still doesn't think he did anything wrong. So what will happen if he doesn't get enough targets in Baltimore?

These frustrating patterns have repeated themselves for years, so it's hard to suddenly assume he will relax and have a normal season. If he couldn't do it with Tom Brady, it's hard to imagine him meshing with a younger, more inexperienced quarterback in Jackson.

Teams out there want the version of the receiver who had seven 1,000-yard seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet his last of those came in 2018, and it has been all drama since then. Expecting that to change may be a fool's errand, and that would only lead to a distraction for a young team.

The Ravens would be better off targeting young receiver talent, or even anyone else in free agency. Brown just doesn't deserve the trust anymore.

