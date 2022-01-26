Antonio Brown celebrated Buccaneers' playoff loss by raking up a $15K bar tab

It's no secret that Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not end their relationship on amicable terms. After walking off the field during the Bucs' Week 17 28-24 victory over the New York Jets, Brown has taken every opportunity to throw shade at his former employers, particularly head coach Bruce Arians.

In his latest attempt at mocking his former team, Brown celebrated their NFC Divisional Round playoff defeat to the Los Angeles Rams by raking up a reported $15,000 bar tab.

TMZ @TMZ Antonio Brown partied hard after the Buccaneers' loss on Sunday, hitting a Miami nightclub and racking up a $15K bill. tmz.com/2022/01/25/ant… Antonio Brown partied hard after the Buccaneers' loss on Sunday, hitting a Miami nightclub and racking up a $15K bill. tmz.com/2022/01/25/ant…

According to TMZ Sports, the Super Bowl LV winner traveled to Miami and partied hard at XXIII Club after the Bucs' 30-27 playoff loss. Brown, who donned a fur coat for his appearance, clearly enjoyed celebrating the demise of his former team and was also treated to hearing his new song Pit Not The Palace being played for those in attendance.

Antonio Brown continues fued with the Bucs; confident of playing in the NFL next season with new team

It's no surprise that the wide receiver found joy in seeing his former team get eliminated from the playoffs, given the two ended their relationship on such negative terms. Both blamed the other as to why the star wide receiver was removed from the team, and no matter who you believe, it was a strange and unsavory way for a relationship between a player and franchise to end.

Since being cut, there has been non-stop trolling from Brown, and that includes celebrating the Rams' victory over the Bucs. He had also shared a meme on Twitter showing just how he feels about the situation.

The image shows the receiver exiting the Bucs vs Jets game holding up an edited sign that reads "Bucs eliminated".

He highlighted an ankle problem as the reason for his early exit, and in response, Arians said he did not know of an ankle issue and that it was about not being targeted.

"He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted, got that calmed down, players took care of that," Arians said. "It started again on the sideline, we called for the personnel group that he had played in the entire game, he refused to go in the game, that's when I look back and saw him basically wave off the coach.

"That's when I said you're done, get the f*** out of here and that's the end of it."

With everything surrounding Brown, teams may be cautious of signing him this off-season; but according to the receiver, he already has teams lining up to take him.

Our sitdown with AB: Antonio Brown tells us that multiple teams have reached out since his release from the Bucs.Our sitdown with AB: bit.ly/32jCtUT Antonio Brown tells us that multiple teams have reached out since his release from the Bucs.Our sitdown with AB: bit.ly/32jCtUT https://t.co/t98Nf0ok9J

We will have to wait and see if the four-time All-Pro receiver gets signed by a new team before next season and returns to light-up the NFL once again.

