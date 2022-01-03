WATCH: Antonio Brown takes off equipment, tosses it in stands and leaves midgame vs. Jets

Antonio Brown's roller-coaster stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is over.

The wide receiver made one of the most bizarre exits by a player ever witnessed during the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets. With his team trailing against the Jets in the fourth quarter, Brown, who was on the sideline, took off his equipment and tossed some of it in the stands before exiting the field topless while waving goodbye to the fans.

Here's a video of the hard-to-believe moment:

Field Yates @FieldYates Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. https://t.co/1hwNYei5Fq

Antonio Brown exits the Buccaneers

It's still unclear what led to Antonio Brown taking off his equipment and leaving the field midgame. Fans in the stands captured footage of the Buccaneers wide receiver looking visibly upset while taking off his shoulder pads on the sideline.

In the footage, fellow Buccaneers teammate and wide receiver Mike Evans is seen talking to Brown and seemingly trying to calm him down as he tries to remove his shoulder pads. But Brown paid no heed to Evans and carried on before exiting the game.

Check out the footage here:

Miller @mmmmillah Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios https://t.co/RGhSYpyrOu

When Brown exited the game, the Buccaneers were trailing by 14 against the Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The wide receiver had three receptions for 26 yards before his untimely exit from the game.

Security at MetLife Stadium confused Brown for a fan and believed he had jumped the fence when the wide receiver was in the endzone, waving at the crowd while on his way out. Officials were about to tackle the wide receiver before identifying him.

During the post-game press conference, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown's Buccaneers career was over.

Brady leads Buccaneers comeback without Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed by 14 when Brown exited the game but came back to win it 28-24.

After the Buccaneers scored 13 unanswered points to cut the Jets' lead to four, New York's offense marched down to the Buccaneers' seven-yard line. They decided to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal and came up short, handing the ball back to Brady and the Buccaneers, who took nine plays to go 93 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

Despite the bizarre incident involving Brown, Brady and the Buccaneers got the job done on the field to keep their hopes of earning home-field advantage in the playoffs alive. Antonio Brown may be done with the Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay is far from finished in their quest for a second straight Super Bowl win.

