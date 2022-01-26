"That's what made me say he might walk away" - Stephen A. Smith believes Giselle Bundchen is the only reason Tom Brady would retire 

The Buccaneers' and Tom Brady's season ended this past weekend, following their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Following the loss, the Tampa Bay quarterback will be forced to make a difficult decision this off-season -- retire or return to the Bucs again for another season, which could potentially be his last.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/buccaneer… Tom Brady on factors in his upcoming decision: "My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad." Tom Brady on factors in his upcoming decision: "My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."nfl.com/news/buccaneer… https://t.co/JjbGEy7MJZ

While First Take host Stephen A. Smith thinks the 7-time Super Bowl champion will be back next season, he also believes there is one thing that could potentially make him walk away from the game. On Tuesday morning, Smith addressed the situation, saying he believes TB12's wife, Giselle, could be the one thing that takes him away from the game.

Family could force Brady to retire this off-season

During the Bucs' season, Brady faced the reality of being asked multiple times whether he will retire or not. And the frequency of those questions will only increase in the off-season. Brady talked about his next steps in his weekly pocast, Let's Go, with Jim Grey.

Brady added that he loves playing football and he receives a lot of joy from it, but at the same time, he gets joy from not playing football.

"But not playing football, there's a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and they will be."

Athletes saying they'd retire due to family

Many athletes devote all their time, focus, and dedication to their sports careers. During the season, athletes may not see their family for long periods of time, as they're always traveling from city-to-city every week. It isn't uncommon for athletes to retire earlier than expected, mainly due to either health issues or from simply being away from the most important thing in the world -- family.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said in an interview last year that if his son were to ask him, "Dad, when are you going to retire and play more with me?" that he would retire right away.

Swishline @NickSwishline “If my son asked me, ‘Dad, when are you going to retire and play more with me?’ I’d retire right now.” “If my son asked me, ‘Dad, when are you going to retire and play more with me?’ I’d retire right now.” https://t.co/zoq8OoM3Mh

Other athletes that retired in order to focus on their family include Andrew Luck, Jason Witten, Casey Stoner, Aaron Schobel, and many others. It's not uncommon for athletes to retire early or while they're in their prime. Of course, they can retire for a number of reasons, but it seems the most important one is to spend time with family.

