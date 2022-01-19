The Simpsons once again break the internet by having predicted Tom Brady hoodie almost two decades ago

Tom Brady launched some new fan apparel on his website on Tuesday night, which The Simpsons seemed to have predicted years ago.

Brady launched a new blue sweatshirt labeled "Brady" in white, and it went on sale last night on bradybrand.com for a whopping $95. Some fans may be familiar with the design, as it looks like The Simpsons had predicted its coming.

In 2005 on season 16, right after Super Bowl XXXIX, The Simpsons launched an episode dubbed Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass. In this episode, Tom Brady makes an appearance as one of many athletes on the show, wearing his signature "Brady" sweatshirt. The piece of garment now appears to have made its debut nearly 20 years later.

Cass Anderson @casspa Once again, The Simpsons (2005 episode) has predicted the future. This time they nailed the design of Tom Brady's hoodie. Once again, The Simpsons (2005 episode) has predicted the future. This time they nailed the design of Tom Brady's hoodie. https://t.co/j6TcozHO5z

The Simpsons episode featured many guest athletes such as LeBron James, Michelle Kwan, Yao Ming and Warren Sapp. The athletes were all wearing sweatshirts with their names on them, including Brady in his blue and white hoodie, the one that looks virtually identical to the one he launched on his website.

This isn't the first time The Simpsons has predicted the future. The series has been known to be a Nostradamus-minded show as it has had many skits in the past that have seemed to come true. It predicted President Trump's candidacy, a few Super Bowls, FIFA's corruption scandal and World Cup results along with several other things.

Tom Brady partners with Pantone Color Institute

Brady recently unveiled his new partnership with the Pantone Color Institute to create a new color for his brand, Brady Blue. According to Pantone, Brady Blue represents "bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision."

Brady's fashion line, which was co-founded by Jens Grede (who is also the co-founder of Kim Kardashian's Skims) will feature men's training and active wear, which will be available to the public from January 12th onwards. The Brady Brand website describes their products as "the world's finest performance wear."

As mentioned earlier, the sweatshirt is fairly pricey, starting at $95. There are other things you can purchase on the website that are also pretty expensive. A zero-weight track jacket costs $165, a short-sleeved t-shirt costs $50, a pair of zero-weight shorts costs $75, and a Brady baseball cap starts at $65.

The designs on the apparel are pretty basic, with most of them just containing the word "Brady" in color. It's safe to say that if you want to rock some Tom Brady apparel you're going to have to pay an arm-and-a-leg for it.

Edited by Piyush Bisht