"Know I'm getting a dub and 200 yards" - Chiefs star Travis Kelce savagely trolls Raiders fans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is always excited when he plays the Las Vegas Raiders. The All-Pro tight end recently discussed how he loves playing the Raiders and how he dominates them when he does.

While golfing at 18th hole at the 2022 American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Sunday, July 9, Kelce said:

"I tell Raiders fans all the time, 'I love them.' I love seeing them because I know I'm getting a dub and 200 yards."

It is true. The Chiefs have beaten the Raiders the last seven out of eight times they have faced each other. They have won the last four matchups in a row. In those eight games, Kelce recorded 808 yards, which is 101 yards per game.

Although it's not quite 200 yards a game, for a tight end, especially, that is very impressive. He's also recorded five receiving touchdowns in those games, which means he is basically scoring once every other game.

In his career versus the Raiders, he has 87 catches for 1,226 yards. He has scored seven touchdowns in 16 games.

This season, Kelce is eyeing 10,000 career receiving yards. He needs just 994 receiving yards to become the fifth tight end in history with 10,000-plus yards, which is an amazing accomplishment.

Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL in the last five years. He is among the all-time greats. In his career, he has 704 receptions, 9,006 yards, and 57 touchdowns.

He's earned seven Pro Bowl selections, three First-Team All-Pros and three Second-Team All-Pros. He is a Super Bowl Champion, and he was named to the 2010 All-Decade Team.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in a loaded division that features the Chargers, Raiders, and Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

While the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West for the last five-plus years, it's starting to get more competitive. Each team is talented, and every team has spent the offseason adding even more talent.

The Denver Broncos acquired former Super-Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and signed defensive end Randy Gregory.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed JC Jackson in free agency, re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams, and acquired All-Pro outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired star receiver Davante Adams while also signing Chandler Jones.

While the Chiefs are the favorites to win the divison, it could go to any team come January.

