WATCH: Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith share an emotional moment together at celebrity golf tournament 

There were a lot of celebrities, including many athletes such as Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Stephen Curry, Alex Smith, among others, at the American Century Championship tournament.

Over the weekend, Mahomes and Smith reunited on the course and shared a special moment with one another.

Check out the video of that special moment below:

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes reunited on the golf course Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes reunited on the golf course https://t.co/jtIHVvj6NB

Relationship between Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes

Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes was basically the passing of the torch. Smith is credited for flipping the Chiefs' franchise around to the dominant contenders that they are today.

He joined Kansas City in 2013 and went 11-4 as their starting quarterback, leading them to the playoffs. Smith would then take the Chiefs back to the playoffs in 2016, 2016, and 2017 as well. In his time with the Chiefs, Smith went 56-30.

While Smith had a lot of success and made the Chiefs contenders during his time there, the team knew they had to eventually move on from him and try to upgrade even more at the position. In 2017, they traded up in the first-round to select Patrick Mahomes.

Since then, Mahomes has a regular-season career record of 50-13 and is 8-3 in the post-season including winning Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes was the perfect successor to Alex Smith.

Alex Smith enjoyed being a mentor to Patrick Mahomes

Alex Smith also played the role of a mentor for Patrick Mahomes. Talking about this aspect of their relationship, Smith said:

“Obviously, I’m lucky, fortunate, that they let me back in the building in this capacity. It honestly was, from my perspective, a really cool experience all the way around. He and I have been natural friends from the get-go, like from the day he was drafted we got along. We rooted for each other even while we competed against each other and I think that is incredibly unique.”

Smith added:

“I think it speaks more to the type of guy Patrick is,” Smith explained of the praise he’s gotten, “I’m not sure I taught him any of the no-look-passing, the backpedaling, hucking it 70 yards, but it’s humbling, it is, it’s humbling. Like I said, I was going through some of the toughest times with my injury when they won the Super Bowl here, and it was really amazing for me to watch.”

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Alex Smith stopped by to talk about his amazing comeback, mentoring Patrick Mahomes, and what he's up to now. Alex Smith stopped by to talk about his amazing comeback, mentoring Patrick Mahomes, and what he's up to now. https://t.co/liPHpVJBrN

Mahomes enters his sixth season with the Chiefs and is looking to add another Super Bowl victory after winning one and going to another.

