Patrick Mahomes reveals what gender he wants his new baby to be

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20th, 2021. Fast Forward a little over a year later, and the couple is expected to have their second child. Brittany and Patrick, who are both 26, are already proud parents of 15-month-old Sterling, and will make her a big sister.

At a news conference, Mahomes revealed what gender he'd prefer to have between having a boy or girl for his second child.

Here's what he said:

“Oh I’m extremely excited. A gender reveal is coming up soon, so hopefully we get a boy. But I’ll love him or her either way. It’s going to be awesome."

He added:

“Sterling is such an athlete already. She’s so calm that I just know, girl or boy, this is going to be the wildest child ever. Hopefully Sterling teaches him or her the good ways, and we can have a nice household at the Mahomes household. Brittany will have her hands full for sure.”

The couple announced the news via Instagram during their annual Aloha Golf Classic in Hawaii.

Brittany's Instagram post read:

"Aloha Golf Classic🌺 We appreciate everyone who came out to support @15andmahomies and continues to show support!!❤️. See y'all next year, with two kiddos running around😎😳."

Patrick Mahomes is hopeful Orlando Brown gets a contract extension

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Heading into the season, the Kansas City Chiefs and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are expected to potentially hammer out a long-term deal. He's one of Mahomes' most important protectors on the offensive line. The quarterback is very confident that a deal will be completed soon.

At a recent press conference, the quarterback said:

“I’m very confident, just because I know Orlando. I was with him yesterday, actually. So I hang out with him a lot. He loves football. He loves the Kansas City Chiefs. He loves being here in this organization. So now it’s just kind of the stuff that’s always tough is the business side of this. All of us want to provide for our families in the long term and next generations. So I know he’s trying to get that all handled."

He continued:

“But as far as loving the Chiefs and loving football, there’s not another person in this building that loves it as much as he does.”

The Chiefs were a quarter away from making the Super Bowl last season, but the Bengals won the AFC Championship in overtime. Mahomes and the Chiefs will hope to win their second Super Bowl within five years.

It will be interesting to see how they perform in the stacked AFC West when the season kicks off in just a few months time.

