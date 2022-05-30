Patrick Mahomes wowed by new Kansas City Chiefs' offensive weapon's performance at OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs' undrafted free agent wide receiver Justyn Ross made an incredible one-handed catch during Wednesday’s OTA practice and acted as if it was business as usual.

The catch was so impressive that it made his quarterback and team captain, Patrick Mahomes take to Twitter, giving Ross credit.

"Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it…@_jross8"

Not only did Ross impress Mahomes on that one play, but it seems as if he's been impressing Mahomes during all of Kansas City Chiefs' OTA's. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the quarterback lavished praise on his colleague.

“Yeah, I mean, you still see the talent. I think that’s the first thing. I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but it’s just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it — there’s no drops or anything like that. Now it’s about him learning the NFL offense. That’s how it is for every rookie when they come in, is, you don’t see that top talent that they can be until they learn and they can just play fast. And I think you’ve seen that. You’ve seen those flashes of how talented he can be. And then you’ve seen times where he’s just barely off of what we wanted. And he learns from that, he doesn’t make that same mistake. And so, the more and more reps that he gets, I can only imagine how good he’s going to be because of the talent he possesses.”

Justin Ross went undrafted due to a series of injuries

Justyn Ross has been training with Kansas City Chiefs

A few years ago, Ross was projected to be a future first-round pick. In his career at Clemson, he's piled up 159 receptions for 2,389 yards, and 20 touchdowns.

Adam La Rose of Pro Football Rumors noted that Ross has dealt with a lot of setbacks early on in his career.

“In 2020, Ross underwent surgery to correct a congenital fusion in his neck. The procedure cost him his entire junior season, and, for a time, left his ability to play football in doubt. Those concerns were amplified by a second fusion surgery he underwent, as noted by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). Ross was able to come back last year, however, playing in 10 games.”

He played in 10 games and is medically cleared. If Justyn Ross can stay healthy, he could be a new target in Kansas City Chiefs for Mahomes.

