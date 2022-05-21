What happened to L’Jarius Sneed? Chiefs cornerback's car shot up multiple times

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had a not-so-warm welcome back home on Friday as his car got shot up multiple times.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo reported the news Friday afternoon and tweeted a statement made by Sneed's agent, Saffarah Lawson.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo A statement #Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed’s agent Saffarah Lawson. Sources and Minden Police have told me, @RapSheet and @TomPelissero throughout the day Sneed was not arrested and merely detained for questioning. Minden PD told me earlier this afternoon the investigation is ongoing. A statement #Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed’s agent Saffarah Lawson. Sources and Minden Police have told me, @RapSheet and @TomPelissero throughout the day Sneed was not arrested and merely detained for questioning. Minden PD told me earlier this afternoon the investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/f3kIAzFtsi

Lawson said:

“A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred while Mr. Sneed was visiting his home town. No one way injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident. There is a $5,000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the act. Please contact the Minden City Police Department Detective Division with your information.”

According to Garafolo, the Chiefs are aware of the situation and are gathering more information before commenting.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Chiefs spokesman says they’re aware of the incident and gathering information. No further comment at this time. A #Chiefs spokesman says they’re aware of the incident and gathering information. No further comment at this time.

Luckily for Sneed, he wasn't in his car when it was shot up. He was visiting Minden, Louisiana, where he attended high school, and found his Ford Bronco damaged by gunshots.

Sneed was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft with pick No. 138 and attended college at Louisiana Tech.

He's totaled 117 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five interceptions, and 15 pass break-ups in his two-year career.

