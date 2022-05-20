"Ssshhh be quiet" - Travis Kelce had to quiet down Patrick Mahomes during Chiefs vs Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills had one of the greatest games in playoff and NFL history this season when the two met in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. The game concluded with a 42-36 overtime touchdown victory for the Chiefs, but was back-and-forth all the way and had fans biting their nails until the final whistle.

Tight end Travis Kelce remembers the moment vividly and remembers how we had to quiet down Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce said:

“I remember the Bills called a timeout, I’m looking at Pat and I’m just trying to be discreet as possible to tell him, ‘Hey, if they play it like that, I’m wide open."

He continued:

"We get up to the line of scrimmage and Pat is yelling at me do it. I’m just sitting there looking at him like, ‘Ssshhh be quiet, you are telling the whole stadium right now that you’re throwing me the ball.’”

Following the Chiefs breaking the huddle, Mahomes connected with Kelce on the game-winning touchdown reception as the Chiefs won the matchup.

Mike Haim @mikehaim #Chiefs defeat #Bills 42-36 in OT on 8-yd TD pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce; 8th time in 38 #NFL Playoffs OTs that winning score was on a pass, first since the last #NFL playoff OT: 1/5/20, Min 26-20 at NO on 4-yd pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph (more) #Chiefs defeat #Bills 42-36 in OT on 8-yd TD pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce; 8th time in 38 #NFLPlayoffs OTs that winning score was on a pass, first since the last #NFL playoff OT: 1/5/20, Min 26-20 at NO on 4-yd pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph (more)

The Chiefs-Bills playoff game was so good that it forced a new overtime rule

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Following the spectacle, the NFL approved a rule change this off-season that will ensure both teams get at least one possession when playing in an overtime game during the playoffs.

NFL @NFL NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES 🚨 NEW PLAYOFF OVERTIME RULES 🚨 https://t.co/OMJ0cYSih1

After such an epic back-and-forth game, it ended with Kansas City receiving the ball first in overtime. They marched down the field and scored a touchdown on overtime's first possession.

Many fans have long hated this overtime rule and will be pleased with the change. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has always said he's open to hearing what fans have to say and he agreed with the notion that the game could improve with some changes.

Goddell said:

"We're always looking to improve and I think what really drove the decision was the database, ultimately, and looking at the facts and what's happened."

He continued:

"Where we saw that most having an influence, was 12 games in the postseason that have been in overtime, seven of which were won on the first possession. When you see that, that's the type of thing that our coaches and everyone looked at, this is an issue in the postseason we should deal with."

Twenty-nine of the 32 teams in the league voted in favor of the rule change. In the past, the team that received the opening kickoff in overtime would win the game if they scored a touchdown on their first possession. With the approved rule change on Tuesday, both teams are guaranteed an opportunity to possess the ball at least once during the extra period, unless the team kicking off forces a safety on the receiving team's initial possession.

Edited by John Maxwell