"I've been a fan of you" - Von Miller's insane phone call with Josh Allen prior to signing with the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills got scarier this off-season when they signed edge rusher Von Miller, who is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller entered free agency for the first time in his career and contemplated a return to either Denver or LA. Ultimately, he chose to sign with Buffalo.

The day before he signed, Von Miller called Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and expressed how he was a fan of his. Miller posted the video to his YouTube channel.

During the call, Miller said:

" I was like, Man, I'm a big fan, and in the year after that, you guys are 2108. Man, what's it like in Buffalo? It's crazy. We've been talking about it for a while. I mean, I've been a fan of your team, and I've been a fan of you, and you know I've been a fan of, you know, Buffalo and the fans there for a long time, and I almost got drafted there ... and I was drafted in 2011 as a third pick, and I was the second pick, and I was in Denver but that whole offseason and they hadn't gone to Buffalo last minute dinner came and got a lot of love for you guys man. "

Miller expressed that it's about winning a Super Bowl in Buffalo.

Miller said:

"I'm excited too man you a creature row and you know it's about winning it's about winning Super Bowls for me fam and you already know it already know yeah with or without me man y'all on my way y'all on your way to the Super Bowl man and you know things work out you know I love to be a part of it too with y'all."

Von Miller's contract with the Buffalo Bills was more than his deal with the Denver Broncos in 2016

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

On July 15, 2016, Miller signed a six-year deal worth $114.5 million, featuring $70 million guaranteed with the Broncos. He became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, with the highest amount of guaranteed salary.

NFL @NFL Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/80mB4EP3q7

On March 16, 2022, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills on a six-year, $120 million deal. At the age of 33, Von Miller signed a bigger contract with the Bills than he did with the Broncos in 2016 when he was entering his prime.

Now, Von Miller is on a Bills team that will compete for a run at the AFC.

Edited by Windy Goodloe