5 Los Angeles Rams NFL players who had a brilliant 2021-22 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl LVI, making them the champions of the 2021 NFL season. To achieve their ultimate goal, several of their players had spectacular seasons. Here are five players from their roster that rose above the rest and helped the Rams win a championship this year.

Los Angeles Rams players who were spectacular in the 2021 NFL season

#1 - WR Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp didn't just have the best season of any player on the Rams roster, he had one of the best seasons of any wide receiver in NFL history. He achieved the rare accomplishment of completing the receiving triple crown (receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns), leading the entire NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was awarded the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year award for his massive numbers.

#2 - EDGE Von Miller

Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Von Miller

The Rams acquired edge rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos at the 2021 NFL trade deadline. It was a huge move, and he ended up having a major impact on their success. He recorded nine sacks and forced two fumbles while recovering one of them across the Rams' final eight games of the season, including the playoffs.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe