Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2021?

Having a dominant wide receiver is a huge weapon in the NFL. They provide reliability for their quarterbacks and possess the ability to break games open.

Even when a defense has a play completely covered, an elite wide receiver can still find ways to get open, even when it means beating double teams.

Every player in the top ten in the NFL with receiving yards in the 2021 season entering Week 16 plays on a team that has a .500 record or better. This displays their importance and ability to contribute to winning football games.

There are many great wide receivers in the NFL, but there is one that has clearly been better than the rest in 2021.

Cooper Kupp is the best wide receiver of the 2021 NFL season

It's become pretty clear at this point that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is the best wide receiver of the 2021 NFL season. He leads the entire NFL in a ton of receiving categories, including receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, targets, receptions, YAC (yards after the catch) and first downs gained.

Cooper Kupp is the only player in the NFL this season averaging more than 100 receiving yards per game. He is averaging an additional 20 receiving yards per game, more than Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson, who rank second and third in that statistic.

To demonstrate how large of a gap that is, the difference between Kupp and second place in receiving yards per game is equivalent to the gap between second place and 13th place, Mark Andrews.

No other pass catcher is in the same ballpark as Cooper Kupp's yardage production in 2021.

A similar comparison can be made when looking at receptions. Cooper Kupp enters Week 16 with 20 more receptions than Tyreek Hill, who is currently in second place in the category.

The 20 reception gap between first place and second place is equal to the same gap between second place and 12th place, Stefon Diggs.

Cooper Kupp has 100 more YAC than any other player in the NFL this season and also leads all wide receivers and tight ends in first downs.

The only player who has gained more first downs in 2021 is running back Jonathan Taylor, who Cooper Kupp is battling to win the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Cooper Kupp is having the best season of any wide receiver in the NFL and it's not particularly close, especially considering how many different categories he currently leads. He is a dominant force in the Los Angeles Rams offense and has great chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kupp has a strong case for Offensive Player of the Year and is even a dark horse candidate for the NFL MVP award.

