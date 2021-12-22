Does Cooper Kupp deserve to be in the conversation for 2021 NFL MVP award?

In the 2021 NFL season, it's hard to find more than a handful of players more consistent than Cooper Kupp. 2021 has been a season of parody across the league.

Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray have been frontrunners for the MVP award at times this season, only to see their play dip.

A player who hasn't seen his production dip in the slightest this year is Cooper Kupp, who's the NFL's leading wide receiver by a mile.

Despite Kupp's greatness, his name hasn't been mentioned much in MVP conversations across the media.

Kupp deserves to be in the conversation for the award. Without him, the Rams offense would be a shell of its former self and see its production fall off a cliff.

That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995) & current teammate Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 years Cooper Kupp has had 90+ receiving yards in 10 consecutive games for the @RamsNFL That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995) & current teammate Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 years Cooper Kupp has had 90+ receiving yards in 10 consecutive games for the @RamsNFL That breaks a tie with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995) & current teammate Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 years

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp has been uncoverable this season. The 28-year-old is in the prime of his athletic career, and it shows every week. Kupp's speed is demanding for defenders to keep pace with.

His route-running ability is near the top in the NFL as he has to beat double teams regularly.

Kupp showed a lot of flashes in his first four seasons in the league, but what he's done this year is truly special. Not only is he the most reliable wide receiver in the league, but he's also the most vital to his team's success.

When Robert Woods tore his ACL, it was a pretty big deal for the Los Angeles Rams. They traded for Odell Beckham Jr. to try and soften the blow.

But without Kupp stepping up in Woods' absence, the Los Angeles Rams might not be 10-4.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Another great night in what's been a historic season for Cooper Kupp 💪 Another great night in what's been a historic season for Cooper Kupp 💪 https://t.co/USBwQawrLT

The slot wide receiver has a legitimate shot to be just the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history. Kupp already ranks 19th in NFL history in most receiving yards in a single season with three games to go.

Cooper Kupp isn't in the media's MVP discussions, which shows how quarterback-centered the award is. Kupp has nine games with 100 or more yards and has scored touchdowns in nine of 14 games.

The quarterback position has been highly inconsistent across the league. Every week, the MVP frontrunner changes because the frontrunner has a bad game.

Kupp's worst game of the season stood statistically at five catches for 64 yards.

A wide receiver has never won an MVP award in NFL history. Only four non-quarterbackers have won the award since 2000.

It's time for Kupp not just to be a third or second wheel in the race.

This season, nobody deserves the award more than Cooper Kupp.

Edited by LeRon Haire