Rams' Cooper Kupp on track to make Fantasy Football history

Cooper Kupp has gone from being the 34th-best wide receiver in fantasy football last season to being the top guy with four games left. In fact, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is second in points and has more than 70 fewer points than Kupp. Analysts expected Kupp to have a better 2021 fantasy football season with quarterback Matthew Stafford, but few saw him having such an amazing and possibly historic season with the Rams.

Kupp is currently averaging 25.80 fantasy football points per game this season, which is 4.8 more points than second-highest: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Here are Cooper Kupp's current stats as well: 151 targets, 113 catches, 14,89 yards and 12 touchdowns. All are career-highs for him and he still has four games left on the schedule. At his current pace, Kupp is expected to finish with 148 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's had 13 touchdowns total from 2019 to 2020.

Field Yates @FieldYates Cooper Kupp is currently on pace for:

- 148 catches

- 1,947 receiving yards

- 16 TD



He's averaging 25.80 fantasy points per game. The only receiver to ever average more in a full 16 (or 17) game season is Jerry Rice with 25.88 in 1995.



On top of the best fantasy football season of his career, Cooper Kupp is also on track to make history. Only one wide receiver has averaged more than Kupp's current 22.80 points per game in a full season with at least 16 games: Jerry Rice with 25.88 in 1995. The NFL has changed since the 90s, and wide receivers are averaging better stats. Still, Kupp was once a third-round pick from Eastern Washington and is about to break a record held by Jerry Rice of all people.

The Rams finish their season with the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings, the Baltimore Ravens and the San Franciso 49ers. The last meeting Cooper Kupp had with the Seattle Seahawks ended with him having 16 fantasy football points with 92 receiving yards, which was his second-worst score of the season. In Week 10 against the 49ers, Kupp had 23 points from 122 yards. All four of the Rams' remaining opponents are having issues in the secondary and Kupp could have great performances against the Ravens and the Seahawks.

Field Yates @FieldYates Cooper Kupp. Fantasy Football regular season MVP. Cooper Kupp. Fantasy Football regular season MVP. https://t.co/clJJZGVvsP

There's one concern, and it's been the tagline of the NFL when it comes to fantasy: they don't care about your fantasy football rosters. If the Rams secure a first-round bye or the NFC West title, they could rest Kupp, Matthew Stafford and other starters prior to the post-season. Missing a game could likely ruin Kupp's chances of making history.

