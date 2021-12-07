NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2021: Why Jonathan Taylor will win the award over Cooper Kupp

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is playing at a different level right now. He has rushed for touchdowns in ten straight games and is clearly one of the best running backs in the game at this point in the season.

After a dominant start to the 2021 NFL season, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp seemed to have the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award in the bag. But as the Rams struggle and the Colts become red hot, Kupp's no longer the favorite for the honor.

Could Jonathan Taylor edge out Cooper Kupp for Offensive Player of the Year?

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is currently leading the National Football League with 241 rushes, 1,348 rushing yards, 18 total touchdowns and 1,684 yards from scrimmage. In 13 games this season, Taylor has already surpassed the numbers he had in 15 games during his rookie debut in 2020.

In the Colts' dominant 31-0 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Taylor rushed 32 times for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

But it was Jonathan Taylor's heroic performance in Week 11 over the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 185 yards, four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown that really set him apart.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag Jonathan Taylor for Offensive Player of the Year anyone? Jonathan Taylor for Offensive Player of the Year anyone? https://t.co/TftP34ivOD

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams seemed unbeatable and appeared to be a great match for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who joined the team in the offseason. Kupp was the first wide receiver in the NFL to reach the 1,000 receiving yards mark.

On Sunday, Kupp had eight catches for 129 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 37-7 win over the Jaguars. It was Kupp's first touchdown since Week 8, which is where the struggles for the Rams began and allowed Taylor to catch up in the race.

In 12 games, Kupp now has 100 receptions for 1,366 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Both Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp are leading in the NFL Pro Bowl voting, so it's likely that fans will see both of these star players take the field in Las Vegas.

NFL345 @NFL345



Those were just some of the highlights of an exciting day around the



Seven From Sunday - Week 13: The @AZCardinals road success continues, the @Lions get a last-second victory and @JayT23 @CooperKupp continue their historic seasons.Those were just some of the highlights of an exciting day around the @NFL Seven From Sunday - Week 13: tinyurl.com/yttbhfvv The @AZCardinals road success continues, the @Lions get a last-second victory and @JayT23 & @CooperKupp continue their historic seasons. Those were just some of the highlights of an exciting day around the @NFL. Seven From Sunday - Week 13: tinyurl.com/yttbhfvv https://t.co/394uu2u39T

Entering November, the odds were in Cooper Kupp's favor of taking home the Offensive Player of the Year. But, entering December, both Kupp and Taylor are in a dead heat and if Taylor keeps up the pace, he could take the honors.

Also Read Article Continues below

This race could come down to Week 18 and which team needs to continue playing hard until time runs out.

Edited by LeRon Haire