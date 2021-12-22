NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most receiving yards heading into Week 16?

As good a quarterback might be, the NFL stats leaders in receiving yards are our men who score the bulk of the touchdowns. They are known for their speed, agility and catching ability, and we look at all the NFL stats leaders in the category of receiving yards heading into Week 16.

Each of the stat leaders come from different teams in different positions in the league. Some of their receiving yards are leading their teams' charge for the playoffs, while others are keeping them in playoff contention.

An NFL stats leader heading into next week is injured and may not only drop off the leaderboard, but is giving his team cause to worry as they enter the final stretch of the season.

All NFL stats leaders have breached the 1,100 yards mark. Here's a look at the top five NFL stats leaders in the receiving yards category.

NFL Stats Leaders after Week 15: Receiving yards

#5 - Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1,103 yards

This will be Chris Godwin's farewell appearance on the NFL stats leaders list for receiving yards, as the ACL injury he sustained in the loss against the New Orleans Saints is sufficient to keep him out for the season.

But before he departed, Godwin was responsible for 1,103 receiving yards for the season in 14 games. He accumulated the total in 98 receptions which he garnered from a total of 127 targets. His 11.3 receiving yards per reception is the lowest among NFL stats leaders on this list.

Godwin scored five touchdowns and bowed out with 78.8 receiving yards per game. Where he will be sorely missed, though, is in his yards after carry, which stood second-highest among NFL stats leaders at 586 receiving yards.

#4 - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, 1,178 yards

The recent resurgence of the Kansas City Chiefs, which sees them sit atop the AFC pile, has been laid at the feet of Patrick Mahomes, who found his form after an indifferent start to the season. But if Patrick Mahomes has generated passing yards, the NFL stats leader on their team who has aided him the most is Tyreek Hill.

Aaron Larson @aalarson Tyreek Hill has already set his career-high in targets (144) and there are still three games left this season Tyreek Hill has already set his career-high in targets (144) and there are still three games left this season

Tyreek Hill has 1,178 yards in 14 games this season, averaging 11.5 yards per reception. He has been the target 144 times and caught them 102 times. He has contributed to the team with nine touchdowns and averages 84.1 receiving yards per game. He has a total of 424 yards after carry.

