NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most receiving yards heading into Week 15?

Entering Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season, eight players have already eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. As the passing game becomes more of a focus in the NFL each year, wide receivers become even more important. There are many that are having great years, but these five lead all players in receiving yards so far.

NFL receiving yards leaders ahead of Week 15

#5 - Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals - 1,035 receiving yards

Ja'Marr Chase is making a strong case for the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He ranks in the top five in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards per reception. The Cincinnati Bengals are one of just two teams in the NFL with one player ranked in the top five receiving yards and another in the top five in rushing yards.

#4 - Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1,054 receiving yards

In addition to being ranked fourth in receiving yards this season, Chris Godwin also ranks second in the NFL in receptions and YAC. This is especially impressive considering the abundance of weapons in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. Despite having to share targets with several high-profile offensive players, Godwin is still one of the top producing wide receivers entering Week 15.

