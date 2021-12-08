×
NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers - December 7, 2021

NFL MVP favorites Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Dec 08, 2021 01:58 AM IST
Listicle

The race for the NFL MVP award is starting to sort itself out, entering Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. A clear favorite has emerged as he begins to separate himself from the pack. The top five have had no new faces this week, but the order has been shuffled a bit. Here are the current NFL MVP power rankings.

Week 14 NFL MVP Race

#5 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #3

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Josh Allen continues to do it all for the Buffalo Bills. He has the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL this year and the third-most rushing yards among all quarterbacks. He ranks in the top five in touchdowns and top ten in QBR. He was the overall favorite to win NFL MVP a few weeks ago. That's no longer the case, but he remains in the top five.

The stiff arm and second effort from Josh Allen! #BillsMafia📺: #NEvsBUF on ESPN📱: bit.ly/3pBMq81 https://t.co/BeM0SgprOf

#4 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week: #4

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott is the Cowboys’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He has pushed for advancing social justice and the mental health conversation while focusing on the fight against cancer and other hardships through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

Dak Prescott is having an incredibly efficient season. He ranks fourth in the NFL in completion percentage while being in the top ten in passer rating, passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per completion. The Dallas Cowboys look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and with a strong finish to the season, Dak Prescott has a chance to win his first NFL MVP award.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
