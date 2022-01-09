Here's how Cooper Kupp can make NFL history in Week 18

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has been on a tear this season. His play, coupled with the arrival of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, has resulted in the Rams making the playoffs, with the possibility of clinching the NFC West division.

Cooper Kupp, along with several other players, could make NFL history in Week 18 if they take the field for the season finale. We take a look at how Kupp can etch his name in the NFL record books against the San Franscio 49ers today.

Cooper Kupp can capture the NFL record for receiving yards and receptions

Heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season, one might suspect that Cooper Kupp would not have imagined that he would have had such a stellar campaign.

Not only was the NFL still reeling from the affects of COVID-19 but the Rams were also implementing Matthew Stafford into the offense from the Detroit Lions.

However, as the regular-season reaches its conclusion. Kupp has the opportunity to acquire two NFL records.

The NFL single-season record for receiving yards is 1,964, held by Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson. In an ironic twist of fate, the quarterback who threw most of those passes to Johnson was none other than Matthew Stafford, who played for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2020.

With Kupp currently sitting at 1,829 yards receiving, he only needs 136 yards to break Johnson's record. The Rams receiver can also break the NFL single-season record for most catches in a season held by New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas, who holds the record with 149. Kupp has 138 receptions heading into Week 18, needing 12 catches to break the record.

Kupp already holds the NFL record for most consecutive games with 90 or more receiving yards with 12, as well as the record for the most games with 90 or more receiving yards in a season with 15. He was also voted to his very first Pro Bowl team for this season.

The 6'2" 208 lb. receiver out of Eastern Washington can be considered a diamond in the rough as he was drafted with the 69th overall pick in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Rams.

Head Coach Sean McVay is known as an offensive guru, and his gameplan for Stafford and Cooper Kupp this year has been nothing short of tremendous.

The team currently holds a record of 12-4 and is looking to make some noise in the upcoming playoffs.

