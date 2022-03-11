NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick viewed as Josh Allen's backup at Buffalo Bills in 2022

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016. However, the quarterback is still putting effort into making a comeback.

The former NFL quarterback took to Twitter to post a video of himself working out with a simple message: "still working." This set the NFL community ablaze with rumors and potential fits.

One such potential fit is with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills need another backup as it seems Mitchell Trubisky will find a place as a starter with a new franchise in 2022.

According to Heavy, Kaepernick may serve as the next-best choice. It could also be a great fit for the former quarterback as he works to knock off the rust accrued over the last half-decade.

Why Colin Kaepernick's addition would be great for both parties

While the former quarterback appears to be in good shape, there is a distinct difference between being in NFL shape and being in good shape.

One cannot just be physically fit to play in the NFL. They need to be mentally fit. At the quarterback position, one needs to be able to absorb information, process it, and arrive at a conclusion quickly.

Unless someone steps into the fire, they don't know how out of shape mentally they truly are.

It is not unlike someone who hasn't played a certain video game in years. Upon returning, the game will feel fast, slightly confusing, and somewhat foreign. If Kaepernick returns, this is how the game will feel.

As such, spending a year under Josh Allen on the sideline listening to the verbiage would help to knock the rust off. Additionally, the time on the practice field would be invaluable in letting the quarterback breathe and remember the little tips and tricks.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 Still Working Still Working https://t.co/ezBzWf6bUI Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl .” twitter.com/kaepernick7/st… Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” twitter.com/kaepernick7/st…

As for the Bills, Kaepernick's addition makes sense in that they need a backup quarterback. They had Mitchell Trubisky, who has a similar play style to the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Also, considering the team is in a win-now era, having a quarterback with Super Bowl experience could be invaluable.

If Allen gets hurt late in the season, the team wouldn't be automatically down for the count. Also, if the team makes it to the Super Bowl this year, Kaepernick could act as a mentor for Allen in helping him decide how to spend his time during the extra week off. Put simply, this would be a move that benefits both sides.

