NFL Rumors: Von Miller fuels speculation about reunion with Denver Broncos on Instagram 

Von Miller went from playing on a losing team stuck in football purgatory (the Denver Broncos) to being a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in the same season.

The Broncos' all-time leader in sacks won his second Super Bowl ring and is set to test unrestricted free agency. One strong possibility is that he returns to his old team, as they're in the mix for the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes.

Von Miller added fuel to the fire of speculation Monday by posting two pictures of himself in a Broncos uniform to his Instagram. The first picture included the caption, "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back."

The second picture was captioned by the numbers 58 and 40, which he's worn throughout his career. He also included a Rams and Broncos colored diamond next to it with two emojis that signify a desire to return to Denver.

Miller will be 33 next season and has been outspoken about his love for the Broncos organization and the city of Denver. It wouldn't come as a surprise if he found his way back to his old team.

Von Miller appears poised to return to the Broncos in free agency

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller

After being traded to the Rams for a second and third-round pick, Miller played rejuvenated football that peaked in the Super Bowl victory. But leading up to the Super Bowl, Miller continued expressing his adoration for the team he spent ten years with. He said,

"It means everything, man. It'll always be love. I'll always have orange and blue in my blood. I'll always be a Coloradan. I spent 10-and-a-half years there, a third of my life. My son was born there. [I] did so much with the Denver Broncos. So many of my close brothers still play for the team, and I watched these guys grow up, and I watched these guys develop. I played with guys before them, spent eight years and nine years and seven years with all those other guys. I got to see Peyton Manning, and John Elway was my boss. Just so many great things about Denver, man."

In addition to Miller's Instagram posts, he tweeted Monday in another post that caused a stir on social media. With these social media posts, Miller appears like he wants to return to the Broncos.

Von Miller @VonMiller I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280 I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280

Von Miller is a legend with the Broncos and a popular figure in the community. With the team upgrading at quarterback in some form or another this offseason, the door could be open for Miller to return and be in contention with the Broncos, rather than rebuilding like he was the previous five and a half seasons.

Edited by Windy Goodloe