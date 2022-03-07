Why the Rams should pull out all the stops to re-sign Von Miller 

When Von Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, it was the best possible thing that could have happened to him last season.

The Broncos traded Miller, who was entering his 11th season with the team last season, to the Rams for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In 15 regular-season games played last season, Miller recorded 9.5 sacks, five with the Rams, and 33 tackles. Miller added four sacks in the postseason, and he showed himself to be the same disruptive edge rusher we all know.

Miller, 32, is entering free agency for the first time in his career and is expecting a big payday. The expectation is that the Rams will re-sign him, and they're both interested in a long-term deal and will do everything they have to do, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Like Aaron Donald said, if the Rams can get everyone back (that includes Von Miller), then he'd stay and "run it back." The Rams will certainly have a shot to "run it back" if their key players (Donald, Miller, OBJ) and coach Sean McVay return. They have one of, if not, the most balanced rosters in the league, and in their second year with players such as Matthew Stafford, OBJ, and Miller, they'll have more of a chance to repeat.

Miller gives the Rams' defensive leadership, along with Donald, and is their true number one edge rusher. OBJ and Miller will be the Rams' top priorities this off-season, and both will likely have to take a paycut if Los Angeles is able to retain both.

Rams acquired Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. mid-season last year, and their experience contributed to their Super Bowl run

Part of the Rams' successful Super Bowl run and victory was the fact that they were aggressive. Prior to the start of the season, Los Angeles acquired Matthew Stafford from the Lions in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Midway through last season, the Rams traded their 2022 second and third-round picks for Denver's Von Miller. Los Angeles, then, signed Odell Beckham Jr. shortly after as he was released from the Cleveland Browns.

Both Miller and Beckham Jr. contributed to the Rams' success, and the Rams would be fortunate if both returned.

