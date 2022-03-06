"Can't have you in the building and not put on a show" - LeBron James shows love to Matthew Stafford during 56-point game performance 

Last night, Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly attended the Lakers-Warriors game. They sat courtside. Apparently, Stafford's presence was just what what the Lakers needed. Or more specifically, it was what LeBron James needed because James put in a season-high performance which resulted in a Lakers victory. James had the following to say about Stafford being in the building last night:

"Can't have you in the building and not put on a show," said James while walking past Stafford after clinching a victory last night.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Bron had to show out for SB Champ Matt Stafford @brgridiron "Can't have you in the building and not put on a show"Bron had to show out for SB Champ Matt Stafford "Can't have you in the building and not put on a show"Bron had to show out for SB Champ Matt Stafford 💪 @brgridiron https://t.co/GjZ7h5dref

The Lakers Twitter page even showed love to the Staffords.

LeBron certainly put on a show in last night's 124-116 home victory against Steph Curry's Warriors. The King scored a season-high 56 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists as he led the Lakers to their first victory in their last five games. His 56-point performance was tied for the third-most points scored in a single game by James. A young James put up 56 against the Sacramento Kings on March 20, 2005, where he also grabbed 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Lakers snapped a five-game skid, lost previous 11 out of 14 games prior to last night's victory

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Prior to last night's victory, the Lakers were in a slump. Los Angeles lost five straight heading into last night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors and currently sit at the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-35 record.

LeBron James proposed an All-LA parade after the Rams won the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

After the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, LeBron James proposed the idea of a unique celebration for the city of Los Angeles.

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" James said in a tweet.

LeBron James @KingJames . Congrats once again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congratsonce again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

In the last two years, the City of Angels has had three championships in three different sports, with the Rams' Super Bowl victory being the most recent. In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.

Maybe, James will be in attendance for more of the Rams' games this season, giving Stafford and the Rams some additional motivation like Stafford was able to provide for the Lakers last night.

Edited by Windy Goodloe