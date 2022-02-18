"His heart was never in it" - Skip Bayless believes Odell Beckham Jr.'s Browns exit wasn't down to Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of Skip Bayless' favorite athletes to pick on besides LeBron James.

On Monday's edition of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Bayless blamed Beckham Jr.'s departure from the Cleveland Browns on the fact that the wideout never wanted to be there in the first place. It was apparent that OBJ no longer wished to be in Cleveland, with one of the main reasons being the quarterback play from Baker Mayfield.

"So he goes to Cleveland after New York finally decided we've had enough... he's more trouble than it's worth. We're going to ship him out to Cleveland. And remeber his tweet, he's going back and forth with somebody on Twitter saying, you don't have any good restaurants out there. He did not want to go out there. He's not a Cleveland, Ohio, type of person . So, Odell, his heart was never in it, even though he and Baker were friendly if not friends," said Bayless.

However, co-host Shannon Sharpe defended OBJ and said he just went to a better situation with a better, more stable quarterback.

"It goes to show you that OBJ wasn't washed up. OBJ was never the reason it why it wouldn't work. The better the QB, the better the WR," said Sharpe.

A year into his contract extension with the Giants, Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He lasted two and a half seasons in Cleveland.

Halfway through this past season, Beckham started to become frustrated with the Browns organization and his role there.

During the season, Beckham's father shared a video on Instagram that featured a compilation of Mayfield missing Beckham on open plays.

As expected, the Browns were furious and even excused OBJ from practice the very next day. The Browns and the wide receiver agreed to part ways, and the latter was released the following Monday.

OBJ added he has yet to talk to Baker Mayfield and was asleep when his dad shared video on Instagram taking shot at the QB: "So a lot of things were out of my control." ICYMI: Odell Beckham Jr. on breakup with #Browns : "There really was no closure."OBJ added he has yet to talk to Baker Mayfield and was asleep when his dad shared video on Instagram taking shot at the QB: "So a lot of things were out of my control." beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… ICYMI: Odell Beckham Jr. on breakup with #Browns: "There really was no closure."OBJ added he has yet to talk to Baker Mayfield and was asleep when his dad shared video on Instagram taking shot at the QB: "So a lot of things were out of my control." beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p…

In his two-and-a-half seasons with the Browns, Beckham Jr. recorded 1,586 receiving yards; 114 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Beckham cleared waivers and the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a one-year $1.25 million deal with incentives. In seven games played with the Rams, OBJ recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He had more yards in each category with the Rams than he did with the Browns during the regular season in two more games played.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s playoff run

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

During the Rams’ playoff run, Odell Beckham Jr. recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns, including the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVI. OBJ definitely contributed greatly to the the Rams’ success and helped them reach the Super Bowl.

In his seven games played with the Rams, he caught a total of seven touchdowns. That's as many as he caught during his two-and-a-half years with the Browns. It's clear that Odell Beckham Jr. has a better quarterback situation in Los Angeles with Matthew Stafford.

As for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, they haven't had much success this year. Mayfield went 6-8 on the way to struggling this season, throwing 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while posing with the second-lowest passer rating of his career (83.1).

Mayfield played most of the season with a hurt shoulder, but that does not mean Odell Beckham Jr. was the issue in Cleveland.

