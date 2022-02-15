Lebron James has big plans for Rams' Super Bowl parade

After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, NBA star Lebron James proposed an idea for how the city of Los Angeles should celebrate this big win. James wrote, via Twitter:

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" James said in a tweet.

This comes after the most recent L.A. championship in the sport of football. The city of Los Angeles now has three championship titles in three different sports in the last two years. The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA championship in 2020, and in the same year, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series.

Part of all three Los Angeles teams' success was due to their aggressiveness and trading. Interestingly enough, all three teams traded for a superstar player and won a championship in the same season.

The Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and a boat load of draft picks. The Lakers acquired superstar forward Anthony Davis from the Pelicans for draft picks and players. The Dodgers acquired right-fielder Mookie Betts from the Red Sox.

Each player contributed greatly and immediately to their new teams, helping them win championships.

Rams acquire Matthew Stafford

A change at quarterback was what the Los Angeles franchise needed. They traded Jared Goff to the Lions, along with two first-round draft picks and a third-round draft pick for Stafford. Jared Goff led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl in 2018 but fell to New England 13-3.

In his first season with Los Angeles, Stafford led them to the Super Bowl and helped them defeat the Bengals 23-20.

Lakers acquire Anthony Davis

Before the 2020 season, the Lakers acquired Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the draft rights to De’Andre Hunter, two first-round draft picks, the rights to a first-round pick swap and cash to the Pelicans. Davis helped the Lakers win their 2020 championship alongside Lebron James.

Dodgers acquire Mookie Betts

The Dodgers acquired All-Star right-fielder Mookie Betts in a blockbuster three-way trade with the Red Sox and Twins. Betts continued his success out West, helping to lead the Dodgers to a championship over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lebron's idea of a joint parade and concert surely sounds like something epic. While it's unlikely to happen, it would be pretty cool if the three teams who have won three championships in the last three years could celebrate together.

