WATCH: Bengals run trick with Joe Mixon play to claw back into Super Bowl 2022

Joe Mixon just gave us Philly Special vibes in the Super Bowl.

Trailing 13-3, the Bengals ran a trick play where running back Joe Mixon got the toss and threw a six-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver Tee Higgins.

The score made it a three-point game as the Rams lead 13-10 with a few minutes left of play in the first-half.

The Rams went up 7-0 after Odell Beckham Jr. scored the game's first touchdown in the first quarter. A 29-yard field goal from Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made it 7-3 right before the first quarter ended.

The Rams went up two scores when Matthew Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for an 11-yard touchdown pass. The extra-point snap was fumbled and the Rams didn't convert, which resulted in them going up 13-3.

This play was similar to the Eagles' Philly Special play against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Eagles TE Trey Burton got a reverse and threw it to Nick Foles for a trick-play touchdown. The only difference with Mixon's touchdown was it wasn't a reverse sweep.

