LA Rams' road to Super Bowl 2022: Matthew Stafford the final piece in the puzzle for Sean McVay's offense

The Los Angeles Rams will play in their second Super Bowl in the last four years as they face the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow in Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles last faced New England in Super Bowl LIII, where they fell 13-3. This took place during the second year of the Sean McVay era. Fast forward three years, and Los Angeles has a chance to win a Super Bowl, which would be the first for Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay.

Los Angeles havs been one of the more aggressive teams in the last five years. They have traded for stars, such as Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford, while also signing guys like Ndamukong Suh and Odell Beckham Jr. They haven't had a first-round pick in five years and won't in the next two due to trades.

Samantha Previte @SamanthaNFL - traded their 2017 first in a deal to move up 14 spots for jared goff

- traded their 2018 first in a deal for brandin cooks

- traded their 2019 first to the falcons

- traded their 2020 and 2021 firsts for jalen ramsey

- traded their 2022 and 2023 firsts for matt stafford - traded their 2017 first in a deal to move up 14 spots for jared goff- traded their 2018 first in a deal for brandin cooks- traded their 2019 first to the falcons- traded their 2020 and 2021 firsts for jalen ramsey- traded their 2022 and 2023 firsts for matt stafford

What has been key to them appearing in the Super Bowl this season has been adding players like Stafford, Miller, and Beckham Jr. The most important piece to the puzzle, however, is the leader of the team, Matthew Stafford.

Rams aqcuire Matthew Stafford in trade with Lions

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams Practice & Media Day

A little over a year ago, news broke that Los Angeles and Detroit would be trading their quarterbacks (Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.) Detriot would, also, receive two first-round picks, along with a second and a third.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Breaking: The Rams and Lions are finalizing a trade sending Matt Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks and a third round pick, per @JayGlazer Breaking: The Rams and Lions are finalizing a trade sending Matt Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks and a third round pick, per @JayGlazer. https://t.co/U1Ki6okEGm

Los Angeles made it apparent that they needed to upgrade at the quarterback position, if they wanted to win a Super Bowl. They literally traded two first-round picks, along with a second and third, on top of trading away their former first-overall pick. Goff led LA to their Super Bowl in 2019 against the Patriots, where they lost 13-3. Goff threw for 19-of-38 for 228 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception.

In his first season with Los Angeles, Stafford threw for more touchdowns and passing yards and had a better passer rating than Goff did in all of his time with the franchise. Stafford's experience, leadership, and skills set are what have gotten Los Angeles to the Super Bowl.

Sean McVay thinks Stafford has risen to the occasion.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I think he's played like he's capable of," the coach responded. "Risen? I think he's played like we thought he would. No moment's too big for him. I can tell you that much. He's elevated everybody around him. We got one more. We know it's gonna be a great challenge."

Edited by Windy Goodloe