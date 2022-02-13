"He's like a god to me" - Ja'Marr Chase not shy about admitting he idolizes Joe Burrow

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow have a unique relationship.

This week, Chase didn't shy away from talking about how much he looks up to Joe Burrow, deeming him a god.

"I do whatever Burrow tells me to do. He's like a god to me," said Chase.

The two have a rare relationship where they have had a tremendous amount of success at both the collegiate level and in the NFL in their short time as football players. The two have a chemistry that began before they were teammates on the Bengals. It started when they were college teammates.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's relationship stems from college

Burrow and Chase were teammates at LSU. In 2019, they had a year like no other college football quarterback-wide receiver duo. Chase set an SEC record with 20 receiving touchdowns and an SEC record of 1,780 receiving yards in a single-season. Burrow set NCAA records in touchdown passes (60) and total touchdowns (65) while breaking nearly every SEC quarterback single-season record.

The two were an unstoppable duo that led the Tigers to a national championship vs. Clemson. LSU defeated Clemson 42-25, and both Burrow and Chase had career games. Burrow threw for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns, while Chase recorded 9 receptions for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's early success has led to a record-breaking season for Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow was the Bengals' 2020 first-round, first-overall pick. A year later, the Bengals used their fifth-overall pick on his former buddy and college teammate, Ja'Mar Chase. In their first season together in the NFL, the dynamic duo have led the Bengals to their third Super Bowl, the franchise's first in 33 years. Along the way, the two put together an incredible season.

Last season, the rookie quarterback's season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury against Washington. Due to the injury, the quarterback nicknamed "Joe Cool" was unable to build on his stellar college season into his NFL rookie season as he went 2-7-1 as the starting quarterback.

A season later, however, a healed Burrow has led the Bengals to the Super Bowl after going 10-6 in the regular season and winning three playoff games during their run.

Ja'Marr Chase has been just as important to the Bengals as Burrow. Chase won Offensive Rookie of the Year while breaking the record for most receiving yards in a single-season with 1,455 yards and snagged 13 touchdowns along the way.

