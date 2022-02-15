The greatest show on turf vs Sean McVay's 2021 Rams: Who comes out on top?

The Los Angeles Rams won their second Super Bowl in franchise history following last night’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Prior to last night’s Super Bowl victory, the team had won the Super Bowl one other time back in 2000.

They defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 on the last play of the game, as rookie linebacker Mike Jones tackled Titans wide-receiver Kevin Dyson at the one-yard line as time expired.

Last night, they won at home, playing in Los Angeles, as they took the Bengals down who are still looking for their first Super-Bowl victory.

Last night’s game was just like their Super Bowl victory in 2000 as the game came down to the wire at the last minute.

Their defense stopped the Bengals from marching down the field. In doing so, they prevented them from scoring what would have been either a game-tying field goal or potentially the game-winning touchdown.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald made a key stop on 4th-and-one which secured their second ever Super Bowl victory.

Both the 2000 and 2021 Super Bowl-winning teams had legendary rosters and staff. Their current roster that just won the Super Bowl has four pro bowlers, with Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth being snubbed.

The team's four Pro Bowlers this season were Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matt Gay. Donald, Ramsey, and Kupp were also first-team All-Pros this season.

The Greatest Show on Turf was also loaded with talent. They had five Pro Bowlers, all on the offensive side. Two of them, Marshall Faulk and Orlando Pace were first team All Pros.

Which Rams team would win, The Greatest Show on Turf or the 2022 Super Bowl champ Rams?

Both of these squads were legendary during their time. Since the game has only evolved and keeps involving, I’d give the edge to the modern-day squad. Not only has the game been modernized in many ways in the last 20 years, their skill set is unmatched.

Aaron Donald is potentially the greatest defensive player of all time. He would disrupt The Greatest Show on Turf more than any player they’ve ever gone up against.

Jalen Ramsey and their strong secondary would be able to contain Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt better than what the 2000 team's defense could contain Cooper Kupp, Beckham Jr., and Van Jefferson.

Stafford and Warner matchup evenly, but the 2021 roster is a more complete, balanced team that would win today.

