Odell Beckham Jr. injury timeline: How long will OBJ be out for?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was having a good stint with the Rams before he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl.

He scored the game's first touchdown and had two receptions for 52 yards before suffering a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

He left the game and did not return, fearing that he tore his ACL.

He was acquired this season by the Rams midway through the year following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

After clearing waivers, he joined a Super-Bowl contender in the Rams where he made an immediate impact as the Rams' number two receiver.

As ironic as it was, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL the day Beckham Jr. arrived, which made the signing much better as he was able to fill Woods' shoes.

How much time does it take to recover from a torn ACL?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

On average, it takes a person six to nine months to recover from an ACL tear. Athletes may recover as soon as six months. Surgery doesn't usually happen until 7-10 days, sometimes up to two weeks after the ACL is torn.

When Beckham Jr. tore his ACL on Oct. 25, 2020, he didn't return until Sept. 26, 2021, nearly an entire year off the field.

Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL before the Super Bowl

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

Unfortunately for Beckham Jr., this isn't the first time he has torn his ACL. He suffered a torn ACL in week seven of the 2020 season against the Bengals trying to tackle Darius Phillips, who caught an interception.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/browns-wr… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Browns WR Odell Beckham suffered torn ACL, will miss remainder of 2020 season 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Browns WR Odell Beckham suffered torn ACL, will miss remainder of 2020 seasonnfl.com/news/browns-wr… https://t.co/ELvT7PtoDW

Entering free agency, this is not a good sign at all for him. At age 29, with two ACL tears within the last few years, teams will definitely be cautious when offering him a deal.

Beckham Jr. is still productive as he recorded over 800 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season between his time with the Rams and Browns, but he's not the superstar he once was.

Teams will be interested in him, but he won't get any lucrative contract offers. It would make sense for him to sign a one-year prove-it deal with the Rams to bounce back from his injury and show he's still productive on a good team.

Edited by Adam Dickson