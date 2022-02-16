3 reasons why Rams HC Sean McVay shouldn't retire

Following the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, there were rumblings that Rams head coach Sean McVay could retire if the Rams were victorious.

Before the game started on Sunday, there were rumors that McVay and even Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could walk away from the game on top.

Following the victory, the head coach remains undecided about his future.

“We’ll see,” McVay told the Los Angeles Times when asked about his future.

“I’m just enjoying this moment right now. I’m really happy to be a part of this. Happy for that,” McVay added.

He is a great coach, and here are three reasons why he shouldn't retire. He took over as the Rams head coach in 2017. He was the youngest head coach in NFL history and has amassed a ton of success in his short five-year career. The retirement rumors are a surprise because he is still one of the youngest head coaches in the league. We, as fans, are so used to coaches remaining in that position for years and years, but if he were to retire it wouldn't be a complete surprise since he would be going out on top.

Sean McVay has years left to coach

One of the biggest reasons he shouldn't retire is because of how young he is. When the Rams signed him in January of 2017, he became the youngest head coach in modern day history at age 30. He also became the youngest coach of all time to win a Super Bowl at age 36. Many head coaches don't retire at 36, especially coaches in their prime.

The Rams have one of the best rosters in the league

Another reason why he shouldn't retire is because of the talent he has now. The Rams have some key free agents in Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, and and Aaron Donald. There are rumors about Aaron Donald retiring, but if the Rams can stay together, they'll have the most complete roster in the league to keep competing.

Win another Super Bowl

He just won his first career Super Bowl. In football, that's the highest form of accomplishment you can get, so why not chase that again? Not only is he one of the best young coaches in the game currently, but he is also one of the smartest, most creative, and most offensive-minded coaches in the game. If he reached the success that he's reached at 36, he can certainly add a few more Super Bowls to his resume if he decides to stick with the game.

